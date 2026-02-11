Bath & Body Works Brings Back Disney Princess Collection with New and Returning Fragrances
You're sure to find something you love, with 92 items inspired by iconic Disney Princesses.
Following on from a successful collaboration last year, Disney has once again partnered with Bath & Body Works to release a new Disney Princess Collection.
What's Happening:
- After releasing a Disney Princess and Disney Villains collection last year, Bath & Body Works and Disney are back with a new Disney Princess collection launching in stores and online in the U.S. and Canada on February 13, 2026.
- However, rewards program members can enjoy early access to select items from the collection – including the full Life’s a Fairytale assortment, a 3-wick candle pedestal and a mini fine fragrance mist gift set – on February 12.
- Then, in mid-March, the new collection will begin to roll out internationally into more than 40 markets by the end of the year.
- This next chapter features five all-new fragrances:
- Snow White
- Mulan
- Rapunzel
- Aurora
- Life’s a Fairytale
- Plus, this release will see the return of fan favorites Belle and Tiana from the first Disney Princess Collection.
- In total, 92 products will be part of the collection.
- This includes:
- Fragrance mists
- Body washes and cream
- Lip gloss
- Candles
- Hand soap and sanitizer
- Decorative accessories
- Prices range from $1.95 for a Pocketbac hand sanitizer to $125.00 for the Castle Candle Pedestal.
New Fragrances:
- Aurora: Soft rose petals and sandalwood, finished with a touch of sparkling fairy dust offer a dreamy balance of floral and gourmand notes inspired by Aurora’s graceful, playful and optimistic nature.
- Mulan: Magnolia blossom and radiant apricot meet the freshness of fierce waters. Bold yet graceful, this scent reflects Mulan’s spirit of courage, passion and determination.
- Rapunzel: Glowing sundrop flowers and rich nectar wrapped in golden musk evoke Rapunzel’s vibrant and optimistic personality.
- Snow White: Mystic red apple and ripened fruits set against a backdrop of enchanted woods create a fragrance as charming and whimsical as Snow White herself.
- Life’s a Fairytale: A blend of charming berries, whimsical floral notes and the warmth of kingdom woods captures the promise of happily ever after.
Returning Fragrances:
- Belle: Rose petals, sparkling buttercup and whipped vanilla create an elegant mix of floral and gourmand notes for those seeking beauty and adventure.
- Tiana: Delicate water lily and gilded amber accented by shimmering bayou woods deliver a harmonious blend of fruity and floral elements, evoking dreams come true in the heart of the bayou.
Collectible Accessories:
- The new Disney Princess Collection also features an array of decorative accessories inspired by Life’s a Fairytale and the new Disney Princess fragrances.
- From stylish backpacks and coin purses to Wallflower diffusers and PocketBac holders, these accessories bring a touch of whimsy to everyday routines.
- Some of the accessories include:
- Life’s a Fairytale Keepsake Music Box
- Gold All Princess Backpack
- Castle 3-Wick Pedestal
- Aurora 3-Wick Pedestal
- Rapunzel Coin Purse
- Mulan Wallflowers Diffuser
What They're Saying:
- Jamie Sohosky, chief marketing officer at Bath & Body Works: “It’s truly exciting to see two beloved global brands unite once more to create something extraordinary for fans everywhere. At Bath & Body Works, we believe everyone deserves to feel good and this collection invites consumers to step into the spirit of each Disney Princess through fragrance—celebrating her story, her individuality, and the moments of inspiration that bring these worlds to life.”
- Liz Shortreed, senior vice president of Disney Consumer Products: “Disney Princess is a powerful global brand grounded in timeless stories, iconic characters and values that resonate across generations. Through our collaboration with Bath & Body Works, we’re bringing those core elements to life, translating the distinct spirit of each Princess into fragrances and designs fans can enjoy every day.”
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com