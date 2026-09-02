BoxLunch's Disney Halloween Collection is as Cozy as it is Creepy

If you're looking for new Disney gear to sport this Halloween season, BoxLunch has you covered. And while several of the items on offer this year are as spooky as you'd expect, some bring a more cozy feeling that is perfect as the weather begins to turn cold.

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What's Happening:

BoxLunch has a wide variety of Halloween- and autumn-themed clothing and accessories available both online and in its stores this season.

While the various options include plenty of spooky-looking choices, there are also more than a few options that focus on the broader season of fall rather than simply Halloween, or that bring the two together in the perfect way.

BoxLunch's recently released Nightmare Before Christmas collection and this excellent Sally Queen of Scream crewneck sweater.

You'll also find this excellent Disney Mickey and Friends Halloween Patchwork Zip Hoodie.

Box Lunch is also celebrating the centennial of Winnie the Pooh with several items perfect for a fall day, including this zipper hoodie or windbreaker.

There's also a trio of BoxLunch exclusive LoungeFly bags.

And splitting the difference, with a cozy autumn look, while still giving off those Halloween vibes, is this Disney The Aristocats Marie Halloween Icons Women's Cardigan.

You can find any of these items, and many more, at any BoxLunch store or on their website.

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