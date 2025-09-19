Show Off Your St. Olaf Spirit! Cakeworthy's "The Golden Girls" Collection Celebrates 40 Years of Classic Comedy

Everyone will know your heart is true and that you're a pal and a confidant.

One of the greatest comedies of the 80s and 90s is The Golden Girls and this year the show celebrates its 40th anniversary. Several new merchandise collections have been launched in honor of the milestone including one from Cakeworthy that’s available at Disney Store.

Sophia, Dorothy, Blanche, and Rose started entertaining audiences 40 years ago and the legacy of The Golden Girls lives on through new limited time collections.

The Golden Girls "TV" Tote Bag by Cakeworthy - 40th Anniversary

Fashion brand Cakeworthy is inviting fans to visit with them on the lanai and check out their latest selection of apparel themed to the show! Available online at Disney Store, this series features comfortable selections including: Sweatshirts Sleep Set Jacket Blankets And more

The Golden Girls Collection by Cakeworthy

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

The Golden Girls "St. Olaf" Pullover by Cakeworthy - 40th Anniversary

The Golden Girls Sleep Set for Adults by Cakeworthy - 40th Anniversary

The Golden Girls Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults by Cakeworthy - 40th Anniversary

The Golden Girls Quilted Jacket for Adults by Cakeworthy - 40th Anniversary

More Golden Girls Merchandise:

