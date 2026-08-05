Carvel Ice Cream Roasts Up "Camp Rock 3" Ice Cream Treats

Nothing screams summer more than ice cream and camp, and now fans can enjoy Camp Rock 3-themed treats at Carvel Ice Cream!

What’s Happening:

We are less than ten days till camp begins, well Camp Rock 3 that is!

And to get excited for the threequel, Carvel Ice Cream is debuting some campfire treats you won’t wanna miss.

Announced on their Instagram, the Camp Rock 3 treats several different variations of ice cream treats, including a S’mores Dasher, S’mores Scooped, Toasted Marshmallow Flying Saucer, and Toasted Marshmallow Soft Serve!

While supplies last, the Soft Serve, Scooped, and Sundae Dasher treats will come with a limited-edition Camp Rock 3 chocolate medallion.

And that’s not all! On August 13th, the first 25 guests who purchase a medium or larger Campfire Treats S’mores Dasher will receive a limited-edition Camp Rock 3 bandana!

Visit Carvel’s official website to find a store and explore their menu!

Camp Rock 3 is set to debut this August 13th on Disney Channel.

The Jonas Brothers are spearheading the series revival in Camp Rock 3 alongside Maria Canals-Barrera, Sherry Cola, with newcomers Liamani Segura (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland) as Sage, Malachi Barton (ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires) as Fletch, Lumi Pollack (Electric Bloom) as Rosie, newcomer Hudson Stone as Desi, Casey Trotter (The Thundermans) as Cliff, Brooklynn Pitts as Callie and Ava Jean as Madison.

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