Nostalgia Alert! Jada Toys Announces New "Lizzie McGuire" and "Kim Possible" Figures
Keep reading to find out what's the sitch!
Jada Toys has announced that its new Disney Channel-inspired die-cast figures are now available, bringing three fan-favorite characters from the early 2000s to collectors.
What’s Happening:
- Jada Toys has unveiled new 2.5-inch die-cast Disney Channel figure on Instagram, inspired by Lizzie McGuire and Kim Possible.
- The collection includes Kim Possible, Shego, and Lizzie McGuire, celebrating three iconic Disney Channel characters.
- Each figure features bold colors and detailed sculpting inspired by the characters' on-screen appearances.
- Constructed from real die-cast metal, the figures offer a premium weight and feel for collectors.
- Measuring 2.5 inches tall, the figures are designed for display alongside other Disney and pop culture collectibles.
- The new releases expand Jada Toys' lineup of Disney collectibles, giving fans a nostalgic tribute to some of Disney Channel's biggest stars from the early 2000s.
- These figures are allegedly available now at Walmart, but as of the moment, I was unable to find any of them online.
- But keep your eyes peeled, and while you wait, enjoy our recap of our recent trip to see Hilary Duff in concert!
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