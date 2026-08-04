Nostalgia Alert! Jada Toys Announces New "Lizzie McGuire" and "Kim Possible" Figures

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Jada Toys has announced that its new Disney Channel-inspired die-cast figures are now available, bringing three fan-favorite characters from the early 2000s to collectors.

What’s Happening:

Jada Toys has unveiled new 2.5-inch die-cast Disney Channel figure on Instagram, inspired by Lizzie McGuire and Kim Possible.

The collection includes Kim Possible, Shego, and Lizzie McGuire, celebrating three iconic Disney Channel characters.

Each figure features bold colors and detailed sculpting inspired by the characters' on-screen appearances.

Constructed from real die-cast metal, the figures offer a premium weight and feel for collectors.

Measuring 2.5 inches tall, the figures are designed for display alongside other Disney and pop culture collectibles.

The new releases expand Jada Toys' lineup of Disney collectibles, giving fans a nostalgic tribute to some of Disney Channel's biggest stars from the early 2000s.

These figures are allegedly available now at Walmart, but as of the moment, I was unable to find any of them online.

But keep your eyes peeled, and while you wait, enjoy our recap of our recent trip to see Hilary Duff in concert!

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