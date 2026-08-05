Disney Reveals More Exclusive Collectibles Coming to D23 2026 and Disney Store

Marvel replicas, Star Wars lightsabers, Disney Parks collectibles, Pixar favorites, exclusive plush, limited-edition dolls, and more will debut during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

If your D23 shopping list wasn't already overflowing, Disney just made it even harder to narrow down. With just weeks to go before D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Disney has unveiled an impressive first look at dozens of exclusive collectibles heading to the show floor, ranging from screen-accurate Marvel and Star Wars replicas to Disney Parks-inspired keepsakes, limited-edition dolls, Pixar collectibles, and nostalgic plush inspired by beloved park icons.

What’s Happening:

Many of the collectibles will debut at D23 before making their way to DisneyStore.com beginning August 17, giving attendees the first opportunity to get their hands on some of the event's most sought-after releases.

Disney fans know that one of the biggest draws of every D23 event is the exclusive merchandise, and this year's collectible lineup is shaping up to be one of the most extensive yet. Whether you're a Disney Parks collector, Marvel superfan, Star Wars enthusiast, Pixar devotee, or pin trader, there will be plenty of reasons to arrive early and shop often.

Marvel collectors can look forward to several premium replicas inspired by some of the franchise's most iconic heroes. Among the highlights is the Thor Stormbreaker Axe Relic, allowing fans to display the legendary weapon wielded by the God of Thunder.

Also joining the collection is a detailed Daredevil Mask, with two different versions available. The version pictured above will release exclusively on DisneyStore.com beginning August 17, while D23 attendees can purchase an exclusive yellow variant available only at the D23 Marketplace.

Marvel fans can also add a touch of Avengers Campus to their shelves with new Spider-Bot Figurines, including a blue Spider-Bot inspired directly by the WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure attraction at Disney California Adventure.

The Star Wars collection is equally impressive, led by one of the event's most premium offerings: a Legacy Lightsaber Box Set celebrating the unforgettable confrontation between the Jedi Masters and Darth Sidious in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Limited to just 1,500 sets worldwide, the collectible includes lightsaber hilts belonging to Mace Windu, Agen Kolar, Kit Fisto, and Saesee Tiin. The display case features integrated lighting effects and audio clips from the iconic film scene.

Additional Star Wars offerings include the convention-exclusive R7-D23 Droid Factory Figure, complete with a Sorcerer Mickey-inspired hat, as well as a premium Polar Mouse Droid featuring remote-control functionality, authentic lights, and sound effects.

Pixar fans won't want to miss the new Celebration of Pixar collection, honoring four decades of unforgettable storytelling.

One standout is the animated Pixar Lamp, part of the new Disney Story Collection, featuring movement and iconic sounds inspired by Pixar's famous mascot. Joining it is an oversized Pixar Ball, offering a larger-than-life version of one of animation's most recognizable symbols.

The collection also includes a Sulley and Mike Wazowski plush set, a WALL-E and EVE ear headband arriving exclusively on DisneyStore.com beginning August 17, as well as a Pixar 40th Anniversary Mini Jumbo Pin and commemorative mug.

Disney Parks fans may find themselves especially tempted by a brand-new lineup of plush celebrating iconic park landmarks.

Disney has transformed classic park symbols, including the Mickey Mouse balloon, Main Street, U.S.A. trash can, Sleeping Beauty Castle, Cinderella Castle, and even the Disneyland Railroad into adorable collectible plush perfect for desks, shelves, or display cases.

Food lovers aren't left out either, with a charming Disney popcorn cart plush paying tribute to one of the parks' most iconic snacks.

The Disney Doorables lineup continues to expand with several new park-exclusive themed collections.

The Disney Parks Vehicle Series 2 pairs favorite characters with attraction vehicles from Toy Story Mania, Star Tours, and The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

Meanwhile, the Disney Parks Mini Moments series recreates memorable scenes from Jungle Cruise, "it's a small world," and Haunted Mansion, while the Disney Parks Collection Peek Figure Set packages eight exclusive mini figures inside a castle-shaped display box inspired by Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Collectors looking to recreate Disney Parks at home can also build out their displays with the latest additions to the Small Kingdoms series.

New light-up figures include the Disneyland Fire Department, Disneyland Railroad Station, Sleeping Beauty Castle, and Cinderella Castle, each featuring intricate details inspired by their real-life counterparts.

The lineup continues with several highly anticipated specialty collectibles for longtime Disney fans.

A new Redd Limited Edition Doll, inspired by the fan-favorite Pirates of the Caribbean character, is on the way, with additional details expected soon. Disney also revealed a José animatronic figure inspired by Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room and an interactive Fuzzball plush complete with authentic sounds.

Collectors of Disney pins and artwork will also find dedicated shopping destinations throughout the event. Disney confirmed a dedicated D23 Marketplace Pin Store will once again serve pin traders throughout the weekend, while Disney Fine Art returns with a selection of collectible artwork for guests looking to bring home museum-quality Disney pieces.

All of these collectibles and even more surprises will be available during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, taking place August 14-16.

Fans unable to attend in person won't have to wait long, as many items will begin rolling out on DisneyStore.com starting August 17, while supplies last.

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