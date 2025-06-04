Spirit Jersey, Cakeworthy, Loungefly and Disney Store Are All in on Daisy Duck Apparel and Accessories
2025 marks the 85th anniversary of one Miss Daisy Duck! Disney Store is celebrating her with playful fashions and accessories including offerings from Loungefly, Spirit Jersey, Cakeworthy, and more!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- We’re so excited for Daisy Duck’s 85th anniversary and one way to share our love for this classic character is through merchandise!
- All year long, Disney Store is bringing Daisy-inspired styles to fans and this spring they’re focusing on apparel from Spirit Jersey, Cakeworthy, plus their own special selections.
- Loungefly is also among the brands featured as selections from their Daisy Duck collection have joined the Disney Store lineup. Three of their signature bags take the spotlight including a sparkly, sequined, mini backpack!
- Which Daisy Duck accessories will you be shopping for? New and favorite arrivals are available now at Disney Store and prices range from $24.99-$90.00.
Free Shipping at Disney Store
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Spirit Jersey
Daisy Duck 85th Anniversary Spirit Jersey for Adults
Cakeworthy
Daisy Duck 85th Anniversary T-Shirt Dress for Women by Cakeworthy
Daisy Duck 85th Anniversary Denim Shorts for Women by Cakeworthy
Daisy Duck 85th Anniversary T-Shirt for Women by Cakeworthy
Daisy Duck 85th Anniversary Pullover Sweatshirt for Women by Cakeworthy
Loungefly
Daisy Duck 85th Anniversary Loungefly Mini Backpack
Daisy Duck 85th Anniversary Loungefly Crossbody Bag
Daisy Duck 85th Anniversary Loungefly Hip Pack and Coin Purse
Disney Store
Daisy Duck Mineral Wash T-Shirt for Women
Disney Duck "Not an Early Bird" Sleep Shirt for Women
Daisy Duck Collegiate Pullover Sweatshirt for Women
Daisy Duck Pop Art T-Shirt for Adults
Donald and Daisy Duck T-Shirt for Adults
Donald and Daisy Duck T-Shirt for Girls
