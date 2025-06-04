Spirit Jersey, Cakeworthy, Loungefly and Disney Store Are All in on Daisy Duck Apparel and Accessories

Dress your best and accessorize in all things Daisy Duck!

2025 marks the 85th anniversary of one Miss Daisy Duck! Disney Store is celebrating her with playful fashions and accessories including offerings from Loungefly, Spirit Jersey, Cakeworthy, and more!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

We’re so excited for Daisy Duck’s 85th anniversary and one way to share our love for this classic character is through merchandise!

All year long, Disney Store is bringing Daisy-inspired styles to fans and this spring they’re focusing on apparel from Spirit Jersey, Cakeworthy, plus their own special selections.

Loungefly is also among the brands featured as selections from their Daisy Duck collection have joined the Disney Store lineup. Three of their signature bags take the spotlight including a sparkly, sequined, mini backpack!

Which Daisy Duck accessories will you be shopping for? New and favorite arrivals are available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Spirit Jersey

Daisy Duck 85th Anniversary Spirit Jersey for Adults

Cakeworthy

Daisy Duck 85th Anniversary T-Shirt Dress for Women by Cakeworthy

Daisy Duck 85th Anniversary Denim Shorts for Women by Cakeworthy

Daisy Duck 85th Anniversary T-Shirt for Women by Cakeworthy

Daisy Duck 85th Anniversary Pullover Sweatshirt for Women by Cakeworthy

Loungefly

Daisy Duck 85th Anniversary Loungefly Mini Backpack

Daisy Duck 85th Anniversary Loungefly Crossbody Bag

Daisy Duck 85th Anniversary Loungefly Hip Pack and Coin Purse

Disney Store

Daisy Duck Mineral Wash T-Shirt for Women

Disney Duck "Not an Early Bird" Sleep Shirt for Women

Daisy Duck Collegiate Pullover Sweatshirt for Women

Daisy Duck Pop Art T-Shirt for Adults

Donald and Daisy Duck T-Shirt for Adults

Donald and Daisy Duck T-Shirt for Girls

More Donald and Daisy Duck:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!