Disney x Angels Merchandise Now Available Following D23 Night at Angel Stadium

The new collection features Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy, and more on Angels gear.

Disney has stepped up to the plate at Angel Stadium, bringing some of the most recognizable Disney characters into the world of Los Angeles Angels baseball. Following last night's D23 Night at Angel Stadium, a new collection of exclusive Disney x Angels merchandise is now available at the Angel Stadium Team Store.

What’s Happening:

The collaboration combines Angels Baseball style with beloved Disney and Marvel characters, offering fans a selection of shirts, jackets, pins and more featuring familiar faces dressed for the ballpark.

Among the collection are Angels T-shirts featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy, with the iconic Disney characters reimagined in Angels Baseball gear.

Disney and Pixar favorites are also represented in the collection. Fans can find merchandise featuring Lightning McQueen and Mater from Cars, as well as Forky from Toy Story 4.

Marvel fans aren't left out, either, with Spider-Man and Captain America joining the Disney x Angels lineup. The superhero-themed designs bring another dimension to the collection, combining Marvel characters with Angels Baseball branding.

Pin collectors also have several options to choose from, with multiple Disney x Angels pin designs featuring Mickey and Friends decked out in Angels Baseball gear. The pins provide a smaller collectible option for fans looking to commemorate the collaboration or add another Disney-themed baseball piece to their collection.

The merchandise arrived following D23 Night at Angel Stadium on August 12, which brought Disney fans and Angels supporters together for a special evening at the ballpark.

As part of the D23 game package, ticket holders received access to the Rose Garden, where guests could explore the new Angels Baseball items featuring Mickey Mouse and his friends. The special event offered fans an opportunity to celebrate Disney and baseball together before the new merchandise became available more broadly.

Now, fans can shop the Disney x Angels collection at the Angel Stadium Team Store.

Whether you're looking for a new baseball T-shirt, a jacket or a Disney-themed pin, the collection offers plenty of ways to combine two SoCal classics.

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