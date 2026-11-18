The latest collection features fresh artwork, new apparel silhouettes, and Disney character pairings for 22 NFL teams.

Disney fans and football fans can show off their team spirit with a little extra character this holiday season! The Disney | Champion NFL Collection is returning to Disney Store with fresh artwork, new silhouettes, and additional colorways inspired by all 22 NFL teams featured in the collection.

What’s Happening:

The latest wave of merchandise arrives November 19 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET, bringing new options for men, women, and kids. The lineup includes long-sleeve tees, fleece, hoodies, and more, combining Champion apparel with Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars characters paired with NFL teams.

With prices ranging from $29.99 to $124.99, the collection offers plenty of options for fans looking to represent their favorite team or find a football-themed holiday gift. Whether you're watching from the stands, hosting a game-day gathering, or adding something new to your Disney wardrobe, the returning collection puts a playful spin on NFL fandom.

As with the previous collection, each team is matched with a Disney character or personality that reflects its identity. Some of the pairings bring together familiar rivalries and larger-than-life personalities, while others offer unexpected combinations.

Here is the complete lineup of Disney character and NFL team pairings:

Kansas City Chiefs: The Big Bad Wolf from The Three Little Pigs

New York Jets: Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story

New England Patriots: Captain America

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Captain Hook from Peter Pan

Green Bay Packers: Chewbacca from Star Wars

Las Vegas Raiders: Darth Vader from Star Wars

Philadelphia Eagles: Doctor Doom

Seattle Seahawks: The seagulls from Disney and Pixar's Finding Nemo

Washington Commanders: Hamm from Toy Story

Indianapolis Colts: Horace Horsecollar

Baltimore Ravens: Maleficent

Denver Broncos: Maximus from Tangled

Jacksonville Jaguars: Pepita from Disney and Pixar's Coco

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pete

Cincinnati Bengals: Rajah from Aladdin

San Francisco 49ers: Stinky Pete from Toy Story

Los Angeles Rams: Sulley from Monsters, Inc.

Tennessee Titans: Thanos

Buffalo Bills: The Beast from Beauty and the Beast

Minnesota Vikings: Thor from Marvel

Dallas Cowboys: Woody from Toy Story

New York Giants: Wreck-It Ralph

The Disney | Champion NFL Collection will be available beginning November 19 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET through Disney Store. With new artwork and styles arriving just in time for the holidays, fans will have a brand new way to combine their love of Disney and football!

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