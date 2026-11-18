Disney | Champion NFL Collection Returns to Disney Store With New Styles for Winter
The latest collection features fresh artwork, new apparel silhouettes, and Disney character pairings for 22 NFL teams.
Disney fans and football fans can show off their team spirit with a little extra character this holiday season! The Disney | Champion NFL Collection is returning to Disney Store with fresh artwork, new silhouettes, and additional colorways inspired by all 22 NFL teams featured in the collection.
What’s Happening:
- The latest wave of merchandise arrives November 19 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET, bringing new options for men, women, and kids. The lineup includes long-sleeve tees, fleece, hoodies, and more, combining Champion apparel with Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars characters paired with NFL teams.
- With prices ranging from $29.99 to $124.99, the collection offers plenty of options for fans looking to represent their favorite team or find a football-themed holiday gift. Whether you're watching from the stands, hosting a game-day gathering, or adding something new to your Disney wardrobe, the returning collection puts a playful spin on NFL fandom.
- As with the previous collection, each team is matched with a Disney character or personality that reflects its identity. Some of the pairings bring together familiar rivalries and larger-than-life personalities, while others offer unexpected combinations.
- Here is the complete lineup of Disney character and NFL team pairings:
Kansas City Chiefs: The Big Bad Wolf from The Three Little Pigs
New York Jets: Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story
New England Patriots: Captain America
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Captain Hook from Peter Pan
Green Bay Packers: Chewbacca from Star Wars
Las Vegas Raiders: Darth Vader from Star Wars
Philadelphia Eagles: Doctor Doom
Seattle Seahawks: The seagulls from Disney and Pixar's Finding Nemo
Washington Commanders: Hamm from Toy Story
Indianapolis Colts: Horace Horsecollar
Baltimore Ravens: Maleficent
Denver Broncos: Maximus from Tangled
Jacksonville Jaguars: Pepita from Disney and Pixar's Coco
Pittsburgh Steelers: Pete
Cincinnati Bengals: Rajah from Aladdin
San Francisco 49ers: Stinky Pete from Toy Story
Los Angeles Rams: Sulley from Monsters, Inc.
Tennessee Titans: Thanos
Buffalo Bills: The Beast from Beauty and the Beast
Minnesota Vikings: Thor from Marvel
Dallas Cowboys: Woody from Toy Story
New York Giants: Wreck-It Ralph
- The Disney | Champion NFL Collection will be available beginning November 19 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET through Disney Store. With new artwork and styles arriving just in time for the holidays, fans will have a brand new way to combine their love of Disney and football!
More Disney Store News:
- New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store November 15-21
- Celebrate Star Wars Life Day with Exclusive Merchandise at Disney Store and Disney Parks
- Disney Store Opens First UK Outlet Location at Cheshire Oaks
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