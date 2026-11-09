Shoe Brand Golden Goose Highlights Disney Collab in CoCreation Tour

Disney isn't necessarily the name you think of when you're thinking of high-end fashion. However, The House of Mouse has some very high-end collaborations if you're in the market for them. Golden Goose produces luxury clothing, primarily sneakers, in Italy, but its new Disney collection is travelling the world.

What's Happening:

Luxury clothing brand Golden Goose recently launched a collaboration with Disney.

As part of the collab, Golden Goose launched a CoCreator Tour, taking the line to various locations throughout the world.

While the tour is still ongoing, Golden Goose shared some images from the tour in a recent Instagram post.

There are still several more stops on the global tour, so check out the Golden Goose website for more information as well as a closer look at the line.

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