Shoe Brand Golden Goose Highlights Disney Collab in CoCreation Tour
The Golden Goose X Disney collaboration is traveling the world
Disney isn't necessarily the name you think of when you're thinking of high-end fashion. However, The House of Mouse has some very high-end collaborations if you're in the market for them. Golden Goose produces luxury clothing, primarily sneakers, in Italy, but its new Disney collection is travelling the world.
What's Happening:
- Luxury clothing brand Golden Goose recently launched a collaboration with Disney.
- As part of the collab, Golden Goose launched a CoCreator Tour, taking the line to various locations throughout the world.
- While the tour is still ongoing, Golden Goose shared some images from the tour in a recent Instagram post.
- There are still several more stops on the global tour, so check out the Golden Goose website for more information as well as a closer look at the line.
More Disney Clothing News:
- Check out the new Disney ski apparel line with Marc Jacobs.
- A new Walt Disney World athleisure line is now available at Disney Store.
- Check out the Mickey and Friends Shoe Palace line.