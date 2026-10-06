Disney is Teaming Up With a Luxury Sneaker Brand For New Collab

Mickey and Friends are upping their style in a big way.

Disney is a brand that crosses cultural, national, and economic borders, so when it comes to Disney products, there is usually something for everyone. Of course, that doesn't mean that every Disney product is going to be for everybody. If you're a Disney fan with money to spend, however, an upcoming Disney collab may be for you.

What's Happening:

Luxury fashion brand Golden Goose has announced its newest collaboration, a line that, based on the teaser video, combines Mickey and Friends with a space-age theme.

The line will debut on August 13. No other details have been revealed yet.

Golden Goose was founded in 2000 as a luxury Italian fashion brand. While the brand specializes in sneakers, it's a complete clothing line with shirts, jackets, pants, activewear, and more.

Even if the Disney products don't see any sort of markup above the traditional Golden Goose products, we're still looking at sneakers upwards of $600 or T-shirts above $250.

It's clear that luxury brands are seeing Disney as a brand that has value. While not every Disney fan may have the money to afford these products, there are lots of people who can afford these products who are Disney fans.

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