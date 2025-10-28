Photos: New Disney Letterman Jackets Bring Cozy Magic to Walt Disney World

As the weather cools down, it’s time to bundle up with a touch of Disney magic! New Disney-themed jackets have arrived at Walt Disney World, bringing a cozy and stylish way to show off your favorite characters. Perfect for those chilly evenings on Main Street, U.S.A. (But maybe not in Florida…) This collection features charming designs inspired by Chip & Dale, Orange Bird, The Emperor's New Groove, and, of course, Mickey Mouse himself.

Chip & Dale Letterman Jacket - $89.99

Orange Bird Letterman Jacket - $89.99

The Emperor’s New Groove Letterman Jacket - $89.99

Mickey Mouse Letterman Jacket - $89.99

Walt Disney World Puffy Jacket - $99.99

