Photos: Resort-Exclusive Finds at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Set sail for tropical style! At Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, the merchandise at the resort’s gift shop, Calypso Trading Post, captures the relaxed charm and lively spirit of this island-inspired haven. Opened in 1988 as Walt Disney World’s first moderate resort, Caribbean Beach transports guests to the Caribbean islands of Barbados, Jamaica, Martinique, Trinidad, and Aruba, complete with sandy beaches, bright pastel architecture, and breezy waterfront views. Guests can bring a touch of that island magic home with new resort-exclusive apparel, accessories, and keepsakes inspired by the resort’s sunny vibes and nautical style. Let’s take a look at what we found at Calypso Trading Post!

Ladies Tie-Front Tee Shirt - $39.99





Caribbean Beach Resort Tee Shirt - $29.99





Resort Print Button Up Shirt - $69.99





Caribbean Beach Resort Ornament - $34.99

Caribbean Beach Resort Loungefly Ear Headband - $46.99

Caribbean Beach Resort Loungefly Backpack - $90





Caribbean Beach Resort Exclusive Pandora Charm - $80

