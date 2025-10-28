Photos: Bring Home the Charm of Disney’s Riviera Resort with Resort Exclusive Merchandise

Escape to the elegance of the European Riviera Disney style! At Disney’s Riviera Resort, guests are surrounded by art, architecture, and atmosphere inspired by the sun-soaked coasts of France and Italy. Now, guests can bring that blend of classic charm and modern luxury home with exclusive Riviera Resort merchandise, featuring chic apparel, accessories, and home décor that capture the essence of la dolce vita.

Opened in 2019 as Walt Disney World’s newest Disney Vacation Club resort, the property celebrates Walt and Lillian Disney’s love of European travel through refined details, stunning mosaics, and a timeless sense of sophistication. Whether you’re sipping espresso on the terrace or daydreaming of your next stay, these elegant finds make it easy to keep the Riviera magic close





Riviera Resort Loungefly Backpack - $90

Riviera Resort Exclusive Pandora Charm - $80

Peter Millar Riviera Resort Polo Shirt - $110

Peter Millar Quarter Zip Pull-Over- $145

Polo Shirt - $49.99





Riviera Resort Candle - $39.99





Set of 4 Coasters - $27.99





Riviera Corkcicle Water Bottle - $44.99

Peter Millar Riviera Resort Button Up Shirt - $165

Suitcase - $69.99

Rolling Luggage With TSA Combination Lock - $199

Baseball Cap - $29.99

Riviera Resort Robe - $99.99

Ladies Resort Mickey Print Sleeveless Top - $44.99

Ladies 3/4 Sleeve Tee - $39.99

Ladies Sun Hat - $34.99

Throw Blanket - $69.99

Woven Purse - $64.99

Riviera Resort Tervis Travel Mug - $34.99

Teacup and Saucer Set - $29.99

Kids Riviera Coloring Book and Crayons - $17.99

Kids Tee Shirt - $26.99

Ladies Tee - $39.99

Mickey Mouse Topolino's Terrace Plush Keychain - $16.99

Minnie Mouse Topolino's Terrace Plush Keychain - $16.99

Mickey Espresso Magnet - $14.99

Minnie and Mickey Mouse Resort Magnet - $14.99

Kids Crewneck Sweatshirt - $34.99

Beach Towel - $34.99

Ornament - $26.99

Mug with Lid - $24.99

Salt and Pepper Shaker Set - $22.99

Mickey Mouse Topolino's Terrace Plush - $24.99

Minnie Mouse Topolino's Terrace Plush - $24.99

Riviera Resort Tee Shirt - $36.99

Pull-Over Hoodie

DVC Member Zip-Up Hoodie - $69.99

Ladies Long Sleeve DVC Longsleeve - $59.99

Riviera Cropped Longsleeve - $59.99

Riviera Loungefly Purse - $75





