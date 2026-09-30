Disney Princesses Help Make Reading Fun For Kids In New Product Collaboration

The Disney Princess is one of the most popular and successful brands in the world. Children of all ages love Belle, Mulan, and the rest, and now a new item aims to engage some of their youngest fans and encourage them to learn to read.

What's Happening:

The Luna StoryTime Projector encourages young children to begin reading by projecting and narrating stories for them to follow.

A brand-new Disney Princess Friendship Collection Character has been released for the device, which, when attached to the projector, will give kids eight stories starring Disney Princesses, with over 30 minutes of audio and video content.

The included stories are: Belle's Friendship Invention Cinderella's Best Ever Creations Cinderella: The Great Cat-tastrophe Mulan Tangled The Little Mermaid: A Special Song The Little Mermaid: Part of Their World The Princess and the Frog

The Luna StoryTime projector retails for $59.99

The Disney Princess Friendship Collection Character costs $17.99 and is currently available at Amazon and Target.

Here's a sample of what kids will see:

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