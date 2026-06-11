The Third Disney RE/DONE Collection Focuses on Mickey and "The Mickey Mouse Club" Inspired Clothing

Who's the leader of the clothing that's made for you and me?

RE/DONE has released another batch of vintage-style Disney clothing, this time inspired by Mickey Mouse and The Mickey Mouse Club.

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
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