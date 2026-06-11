The Third Disney RE/DONE Collection Focuses on Mickey and "The Mickey Mouse Club" Inspired Clothing
Who's the leader of the clothing that's made for you and me?
RE/DONE has released another batch of vintage-style Disney clothing, this time inspired by Mickey Mouse and The Mickey Mouse Club.
What's Happening:
- The third in Disney and Sustainable designer brand RE/DONE's ongoing collaboration, this newest set is focused on Mickey Mouse and The Mickey Mouse Club.
- The collaboration first launched last fall with a Mickey & Minnie collection, followed by a second batch which debuted in February and included clothing with beloved characters like Dumbo, Jiminy Cricket, Pinocchio, and Bambi.
- The imagery for this release is drawn from Disney’s archival Mickey and Mouseketeer graphics, including The Mickey Mouse Club logo and other vintage Mickey Mouse imagery.
The high end collection can all be found at shopredone.com and features the following.
- 60s Slim Ringer Tee The Mickey Mouse Club ($160.00)
- Classic Crewneck Mickey Stud $350.00
- Mickey Polo ($350.00)
- Beau Jean ($595.00)
- Lace Strap Tank Mouseketeers ($150.00)
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