Disney Store Launches New Disney Pin Trading 25th Anniversary Pins and Crossbody Bag
You definitely wont want to trade these new collectibles.
Disney is celebrating 25 years of Pin Trading with a new set of anniversary pins now available on Disney Store.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Store is celebrating 25 years of Pin Trading with a new collection of Mickey & Friends pins.
- The six pin collection features a backdrop inspired by the Pin Trading logo, with Disney characters dressed in dapper outfits holding up circular pin boards.
- Each pin showcases a different set of pin-inspired decals, with each featuring the “25 Years" icon.
- With a bold and sparkly design, each pin runs for $14.99. Let’s take a look at the collection:
Goofy Pin – Disney Pins 25
Mickey Mouse Pin – Disney Pins 25
Donald Duck Pin – Disney Pins 25
Minnie Mouse Pin – Disney Pins 25
Chip ‘n Dale Pin – Disney Pins 25
Stitch Pin – Lilo & Stitch – Disney Pins 25
- In addition to the six pins, Disney Store has released a new 25th Anniversary Pin Trading Crossbody Bag.
- The new accessory runs for $34.99 and comes packed with three double sided soft pouch pages with a self-stick fabric closure. It also comes equipped with fabric dividers to prevent pins from being scratched.
- Embroidered with the Pin Trading Disney Parks logo, the crossbody bag comes adorned with a 25th Anniversary zipper pull and an all-over print inside celebrating Disney Parks history.
Mickey Mouse Pin Trading Crossbody Bag – Disney Parks – Small
