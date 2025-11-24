New Merchandise Arrivals Disney Store November 23-29

Celebrate the 15th anniversary of "Tangled," discover stylish apparel, and have fun with incredible Disney-themed collectibles!

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.

Monday, November 24, 2025

NEW! Her Universe - Tangled Collection

Rapunzel Pullover Sweatshirt for Women by Her Universe – Tangled 15th Anniversary | Disney Store

Tangled Sequin Jersey for Women by Her Universe – 15th Anniversary | Disney Store

Tangled Cable-Knit Sweater for Women by Her Universe – 15th Anniversary | Disney Store

NEW! Dooney & Bourke - Tangled Bags and Accessories

Tangled Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – 15th Anniversary – Exclusive | Disney Store

Tangled Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – 15th Anniversary – Exclusive | Disney Store

NEW! Urupocha Chan Plush - Rapunzel, Flynn, Pascal, and Maximus

Rapunzel Urupocha-Chan Plush – Tangled – Mini 4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Flynn Urupocha-Chan Plush – Tangled – Mini 4 1/2'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Pascal Urupocha-Chan Plush – Tangled – Mini 3 1/2'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Maximus Urupocha-Chan Plush – Tangled – Mini 4 1/2'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

NEW! Disney Jewelry

Mickey Mouse Icon Chain Bracelet | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Cubic Zirconia Hoop Earrings | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Chain Necklace | Disney Store

NEW! X-Men '97 Little People

X-Men '97 Figure Set by Little People – Set 2 | Disney Store

NEW! Tote Bags

Disneyland Canvas Mini Tote Bag | Disney Store

Disneyland Canvas Micro Tote Bag | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Canvas Mini Tote Bag | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Canvas Micro Tote Bag | Disney Store

NEW! Sweartshirts and 1/4 Zips

Chip 'n Dale Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – Exclusive | Disney Store

Stitch Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – Lilo & Stitch – Exclusive | Disney Store

Goofy Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – Exclusive | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse 1/4 Zip Pullover for Adults – Exclusive | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse 1/4 Zip Pullover for Adults – Exclusive | Disney Store

Donald Duck 1/4 Zip Pullover for Adults – Exclusive | Disney Store

NEW More Disney Merchandise

Zootopia 2 40 oz. Stainless Steel Cruiser Cup with Straw by Corkcicle | Disney Store

Rapunzel Plush Doll – Tangled 15th Anniversary – 16'' | Disney Store

Rapunzel Spirit Jersey for Adults – Tangled 15th Anniversary | Disney Store

Disney Dogs Soup Mug and Wooden Spoon Set | Disney Store

Michael Darling Soup Mug and Wooden Spoon Set – Peter Pan | Disney Store

Joy Headband Plush – Inside Out 2 – Mini 4'' | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store:

Ultimate Toy Drive - Supporting Toys for Tots

Everyone is in full-on holiday mode and that means Disney Store’s Ultimate Toy Drive is on now! Disney is continuing their longtime support of Toys for Tots by inviting fans to join in and help share the magic with others. Fans can donate through December 24th!

Give the Gift of Magic to a Child in Need. Join Disney Store's Ultimate Toy Drive to Support Toys for Tots!

Black Friday Early Savings

Get started on your holiday shopping now and take advantage of Black Friday Early Savings at Disney Store. Fans can enjoy incredible discounts on toys, apparel, collectibles, and more.

Fill Those Digital Carts! Black Friday Early Savings are Happening Now at Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!