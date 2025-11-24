New Merchandise Arrivals Disney Store November 23-29
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
What’s Happening:
- It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!
- Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.
- On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.
- Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!
Table of Contents:
Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.
Monday, November 24, 2025
NEW! Her Universe - Tangled Collection
Rapunzel Pullover Sweatshirt for Women by Her Universe – Tangled 15th Anniversary | Disney Store
Tangled Sequin Jersey for Women by Her Universe – 15th Anniversary | Disney Store
Tangled Cable-Knit Sweater for Women by Her Universe – 15th Anniversary | Disney Store
NEW! Dooney & Bourke - Tangled Bags and Accessories
Tangled Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – 15th Anniversary – Exclusive | Disney Store
Tangled Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – 15th Anniversary – Exclusive | Disney Store
NEW! Urupocha Chan Plush - Rapunzel, Flynn, Pascal, and Maximus
Rapunzel Urupocha-Chan Plush – Tangled – Mini 4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Flynn Urupocha-Chan Plush – Tangled – Mini 4 1/2'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Pascal Urupocha-Chan Plush – Tangled – Mini 3 1/2'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Maximus Urupocha-Chan Plush – Tangled – Mini 4 1/2'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
NEW! Disney Jewelry
Mickey Mouse Icon Chain Bracelet | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Cubic Zirconia Hoop Earrings | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Chain Necklace | Disney Store
NEW! X-Men '97 Little People
X-Men '97 Figure Set by Little People – Set 2 | Disney Store
NEW! Tote Bags
Disneyland Canvas Mini Tote Bag | Disney Store
Disneyland Canvas Micro Tote Bag | Disney Store
Walt Disney World Canvas Mini Tote Bag | Disney Store
Walt Disney World Canvas Micro Tote Bag | Disney Store
NEW! Sweartshirts and 1/4 Zips
Chip 'n Dale Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – Exclusive | Disney Store
Stitch Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – Lilo & Stitch – Exclusive | Disney Store
Goofy Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – Exclusive | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse 1/4 Zip Pullover for Adults – Exclusive | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse 1/4 Zip Pullover for Adults – Exclusive | Disney Store
Donald Duck 1/4 Zip Pullover for Adults – Exclusive | Disney Store
NEW More Disney Merchandise
Zootopia 2 40 oz. Stainless Steel Cruiser Cup with Straw by Corkcicle | Disney Store
Rapunzel Plush Doll – Tangled 15th Anniversary – 16'' | Disney Store
Rapunzel Spirit Jersey for Adults – Tangled 15th Anniversary | Disney Store
Disney Dogs Soup Mug and Wooden Spoon Set | Disney Store
Michael Darling Soup Mug and Wooden Spoon Set – Peter Pan | Disney Store
Joy Headband Plush – Inside Out 2 – Mini 4'' | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store:
Ultimate Toy Drive - Supporting Toys for Tots
Everyone is in full-on holiday mode and that means Disney Store’s Ultimate Toy Drive is on now! Disney is continuing their longtime support of Toys for Tots by inviting fans to join in and help share the magic with others. Fans can donate through December 24th!
Give the Gift of Magic to a Child in Need. Join Disney Store's Ultimate Toy Drive to Support Toys for Tots!
Black Friday Early Savings
Get started on your holiday shopping now and take advantage of Black Friday Early Savings at Disney Store. Fans can enjoy incredible discounts on toys, apparel, collectibles, and more.
Fill Those Digital Carts! Black Friday Early Savings are Happening Now at Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!