New Downtown Disney Tumbler Pays Tribute to Obscure Wall Decor in the Shopping and Dining District

It might be a random choice, but I love it!
by , (Photography) |
Tags: , , , , ,

A fabulous new tumbler available at The D-Lander Shop pays tribute to a rather obscure decoration in Downtown Disney.

At first glance, this new tumbler simply features some stylized Mickey Mouse head shapes. But on closer inspection, those who frequent Downtown Disney might recognize this design from the wall in front of the restrooms next to Din Tai Fung.

Guests can now take this design home with them on this wonderful tumbler, available now at The D-Lander Shop for $44.99.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning
Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman