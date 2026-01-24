New Downtown Disney Tumbler Pays Tribute to Obscure Wall Decor in the Shopping and Dining District

It might be a random choice, but I love it!

A fabulous new tumbler available at The D-Lander Shop pays tribute to a rather obscure decoration in Downtown Disney.

At first glance, this new tumbler simply features some stylized Mickey Mouse head shapes. But on closer inspection, those who frequent Downtown Disney might recognize this design from the wall in front of the restrooms next to Din Tai Fung.

Guests can now take this design home with them on this wonderful tumbler, available now at The D-Lander Shop for $44.99.

More Disneyland Resort News: