This is the Way: Get Your Very Own Life-Sized Interactive Grogu at Entertainment Earth

We have Grogu at home.

As The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters, Entertainment Earth has a way to bring Grogu home with you!

What’s Happening:

Back in 2019, Disney+ debuted The Mandalorian and the world immediately fell in love with his accidental sidekick Baby Yoda, AKA Grogu.

And now the pair have made their theatrical debut, Entertainment Earth has a way you can take a life-sized Grogu home with you.

Hasbro created a life-size, 1:1 scale animatronic Grogu replica inspired by the Star Wars universe.

The collectible features premium materials, soft skin, and realistic hair for a lifelike appearance.

Ultimate Grogu includes over 250 animations and sounds powered by advanced motors, sensors, and microphones.

It offers 3 interactive play modes, including walking movements, responsive sounds, and waving gestures.

The figure comes with screen-accurate accessories such as a robe, chainmail, satchel, and beskar armor.

This limited-edition collectible is designed for Star Wars fans, collectors, and cosplayers.

The animatronic figure retails for $599.99 and is available to preorder now on Entertainment Earth!

The collectible is expected to arrive in April of 2027.

Check out The Mandalorian and Grogu in theaters now!

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