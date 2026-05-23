This is the Way: Get Your Very Own Life-Sized Interactive Grogu at Entertainment Earth
We have Grogu at home.
As The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters, Entertainment Earth has a way to bring Grogu home with you!
What’s Happening:
- Back in 2019, Disney+ debuted The Mandalorian and the world immediately fell in love with his accidental sidekick Baby Yoda, AKA Grogu.
- And now the pair have made their theatrical debut, Entertainment Earth has a way you can take a life-sized Grogu home with you.
- Hasbro created a life-size, 1:1 scale animatronic Grogu replica inspired by the Star Wars universe.
- The collectible features premium materials, soft skin, and realistic hair for a lifelike appearance.
- Ultimate Grogu includes over 250 animations and sounds powered by advanced motors, sensors, and microphones.
- It offers 3 interactive play modes, including walking movements, responsive sounds, and waving gestures.
- The figure comes with screen-accurate accessories such as a robe, chainmail, satchel, and beskar armor.
- This limited-edition collectible is designed for Star Wars fans, collectors, and cosplayers.
- The animatronic figure retails for $599.99 and is available to preorder now on Entertainment Earth!
- The collectible is expected to arrive in April of 2027.
- Check out The Mandalorian and Grogu in theaters now!
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