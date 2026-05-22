Create Your Own Star Wars Galactic ID at AMC Theatres Disney Springs

These are the ID cards you are looking for!

Inside the AMC Theatres at Disney Springs, guests can now make their own Star Wars ID cards!

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Disney Springs, Laughing Place spotted a new out-of-this-galaxy offering inside of AMC Theatres.

Today is the debut of Star Wars’ The Mandalorian & Grogu, so what better way to celebrate than creating your own Galactic ID!

The experience allows fans to design their own “holographic” ID card set in the Star Wars universe for $15.

Fans can choose different variations based on different careers paths, like Bounty Hunter, Tie Fighter Pilot, Jedi Knight, Stormtrooper, and more!

While it is a photo booth, the theming extends to the experience, “scanning” your face as it captures the photo.

Once it prints out, you’ll find your face on the semi-transparent design, a perfect way to carry your love for Star Wars in your wallet.

Check it out as you head to theaters to see The Mandalorian and Grogu.

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