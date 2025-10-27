"Frozen" Urupocha-Chan Plush Available First Through Disney Store Private Access

Be among the first fans to add these cute micro plush pals to your Disney collection.

Want to get a jump start on your holiday shopping? There's an new collection of Frozen-themed plush from Disney Store Japan debuting this week and guests with Disney accounts will have the first chance to buy their favorites as part of Private Access. The Frozen Urupocha-Chan Plush Collection is the latest wave in the ongoing series and will be available through Private Access from October 27-29.

What’s Happening

Disney Store is helping fans to lean into all things winter and that means this is the perfect time to introduce Frozen Urupocha-Chan plush from Disney Store Japan. The cute, cuddly micro pals are a great addition to any Disney collection and they make for great gifts too.

Available via Private Access, shoppers with Disney accounts will have a two-day window—October 27-29— in which they can purchase the new accessoires; then they will be available to the general public starting on October 30th.

Urupocha-Chan are fairly new to Disney Store in the United States and are part of ongoing international collection eaturing arrivals from Disney Store China and Disney Store Japan. This wave of the mini plush include: Elsa Anna Sven Olaf

Each plush measures between 4-5-inches tall and are easy to transport, or display.

Frozen Urupocha-Chan Plush will be available at Disney Store via Private Access October 27-29. While supplies last. Sales to the general public will begin October 30.

Each plush sells for $16.99. Limit 2 per style.

