New Halloween Disney Merch Reminds Us That Not Every Franchise is For Kids

Some of this new gear might be too scary for some.

Disney is known, for good reason, as a family-friendly organization, but over the years, the company has expanded, mostly through the acquisition of other companies, into IP that, while it isn't strictly "adult," also isn't necessarily designed for the youngest audiences.

What's Happening:

The acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney brought several "mature" franchises under the Disney umbrella, but just because they're not for general audiences doesn't mean Disney isn't going to promote them or sell merch that celebrates them.

Since Halloween is a great time to celebrate some of the spookier, scarier elements of the broader Disney catalog, there's some cool new merch for popular films like Alien and Edward Scissorhands.

Loungefly now has bags for both Alien and Edward Scissorhands that would be worthy of adding to any collection.

Another popular purveyor of Disney products RSVLTS, has a pair of Xenomorph shirts for your collection.

RSVLTS | Alien "Xenolife" Shirt -$70

Some new products are scary in a slightly different way, like Funko's new products celebrating The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Funko | Pop! Patchwork Itchy - $14.99

Meanwhile, one of the most curious items this Halloween has to be an item that is technically made for kids, using a movie franchise they probably shouldn't watch for a few years.

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