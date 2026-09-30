New Halloween Disney Merch Reminds Us That Not Every Franchise is For Kids

Some of this new gear might be too scary for some.

Disney is known, for good reason, as a family-friendly organization, but over the years, the company has expanded, mostly through the acquisition of other companies, into IP that, while it isn't strictly "adult," also isn't necessarily designed for the youngest audiences.

What's Happening:

  • The acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney brought several "mature" franchises under the Disney umbrella, but just because they're not for general audiences doesn't mean Disney isn't going to promote them or sell merch that celebrates them.
  • Since Halloween is a great time to celebrate some of the spookier, scarier elements of the broader Disney catalog, there's some cool new merch for popular films like Alien and Edward Scissorhands.
  • Loungefly now has bags for both Alien and Edward Scissorhands that would be worthy of adding to any collection.

Loungefly | Edward Scissorhands Sherpa Crossbody Bag - $75

Loungefly | Alien Xenomorph Cosplay Glow Full-Size Backpack - $120

Another popular purveyor of Disney products RSVLTS, has a pair of Xenomorph shirts for your collection.

RSVLTS | Alien "Containment Breach" - $70

RSVLTS | Alien "Xenolife" Shirt -$70

Funko | Pop! Skeleton Bart - $14.99

  • Meanwhile, one of the most curious items this Halloween has to be an item that is technically made for kids, using a movie franchise they probably shouldn't watch for a few years.

Fisher Price | Little People Collector Alien Movie Special Edition Set - $26.99

More 20th Century Studios News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey