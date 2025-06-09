Disney's "Sleeping Beauty" Provides Inspiration for New Harveys Tote Bag Releasing June 9th

The film's original poster is the primary feature on this stylish bag that will be available at Disney Store and Disney Resorts

Harveys fans can rejoice because another lovely tote bag featuring Disney characters is about to drop! The beloved animated classic Sleeping Beauty is the inspiration for the newest design which will be available online at Disney Store and at select locations at the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening

We absolutely love the unique look of Harveys signature accessories, which somehow become even better when they feature Disney designs.

Today, the brand is rolling out their Sleeping Beauty Tote that features artwork inspired by the original movie poster.

Magenta and cobalt blue (as declared in a reply on their Instagram

Just like the vintage promo, a sleeping Aurora is featured on the bottom left corner just below the film’s title. The cast of characters—including Maleficent, Prince Phillip, and the fairies— cascade around the image, and the top reads “Wondrous to see, glorious to hear. A magnificent new motion picture!"

While there are many things to love about Harveys, they are best known for their unique use of seatbelt material to create the exterior of the bags. The sturdy construction means each tote is durable and can keep up whatever active pace your life demands.

Harveys Sleeping Beauty Tote will be available online and in the Parks starting June 9th at the following locations: Disney Store at 8 AM PT The D-Lander Shop in Downtown Disney Uptown Jewelers at Magic Kingdom Park Marketplace Co-op in Disney Springs

online and in the Parks starting June 9th at the following locations: Pricing has not been announced, but we anticipate this will sell for $218.

Free Shipping at Disney Store

Also Coming to Disney Store Today

