Commemorate Disneyland's 70th Anniversary with Celebratory Pins from Disney Store Arriving June 9th

For 7 magical decades, Disneyland Resort has been sharing joy, wonder, and whimsy with guests of all ages as they visit the “Happiest Place on Earth." In honor of Disneyland’s milestone anniversary, new merchandise collections have been unveiled and are available for purchase at the parks. Now over 50 of these magical items are making their debut at Disney Store including collectible pins starring Mickey and Friends!

Are you ready to “Celebrate Happy" and commemorate 70 years of Disneyland Resort? The festivities are officially underway and that means there’s plenty of new merchandise to acquire to mark this very special occasion

Among the new arrivals at Disney Store is a wave of celebratory pins featuring beloved characters, and the Disneyland Park icon herself, Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Pin – Disneyland 70th Anniversary

These colorful collectibles are joyous, cheerful, and whimsical too with their bright selection of hues, the bold “70" and smiling faces of Disney pals like Mickey, Minnie, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Stitch, and the Hatbox Ghost.

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc.

In addition to the single pins, there’s a 4-pin set commemorating the anniversary and a blind box collection that comes with 2 mystery pins out of 8 total designs.

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Pins will be available at Disney Store starting June 9th at 8 am PT. We expect prices to range from $16.99-$29.99.

