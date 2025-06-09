Commemorate Disneyland's 70th Anniversary with Celebratory Pins from Disney Store Arriving June 9th
For 7 magical decades, Disneyland Resort has been sharing joy, wonder, and whimsy with guests of all ages as they visit the “Happiest Place on Earth." In honor of Disneyland’s milestone anniversary, new merchandise collections have been unveiled and are available for purchase at the parks. Now over 50 of these magical items are making their debut at Disney Store including collectible pins starring Mickey and Friends!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening
- Are you ready to “Celebrate Happy" and commemorate 70 years of Disneyland Resort? The festivities are officially underway and that means there’s plenty of new merchandise to acquire to mark this very special occasion.
- Among the new arrivals at Disney Store is a wave of celebratory pins featuring beloved characters, and the Disneyland Park icon herself, Sleeping Beauty Castle.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Pin – Disneyland 70th Anniversary
- These colorful collectibles are joyous, cheerful, and whimsical too with their bright selection of hues, the bold “70" and smiling faces of Disney pals like Mickey, Minnie, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Stitch, and the Hatbox Ghost.
Disneyland 70th Anniversary Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc.
- In addition to the single pins, there’s a 4-pin set commemorating the anniversary and a blind box collection that comes with 2 mystery pins out of 8 total designs.
- Disneyland 70th Anniversary Pins will be available at Disney Store starting June 9th at 8 am PT. We expect prices to range from $16.99-$29.99.
Free Shipping at Disney Store
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Mickey Mouse Pin – Disneyland 70th Anniversary
Oswald Pin – Disneyland 70th Anniversary
Stitch Pin – Disneyland 70th Anniversary
Minnie Mouse Pin – Disneyland 70th Anniversary
Hatbox Ghost Pin – Disneyland 70th Anniversary
Minnie Mouse and Friends Pin Set – Disneyland 70th Anniversary
Disneyland 70th Anniversary Jumbo Pin – Limited Edition
Good To Know
- The popular Disney Visa Rewards card is sporting a new design for the Anniversary. For a limited time, fans can add this colorful, celebratory card to their wallet!
- The Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration kicked off on May 16, 2025 and will continue through summer 2026.
- A highlight souvenir available during the festivities is the electronic “Key to Disneyland" that features lights and sounds to be unlocked throughout the park. Visit all stations and get a collectible pin inspired by Disneyland!
More Disney Store Merchandise
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!