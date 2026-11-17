The comics-inspired collectibles are scheduled to arrive in spring 2027, with pre-orders opening in December.

Hasbro has revealed three new additions to its Marvel Legends Series during the latest Marvel Fanstream on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel. Inspired by iconic Marvel Comics storylines, the upcoming 6-inch figures bring together alternate versions of familiar characters, a supernatural take on Ghost Rider, and one of Doctor Doom's most powerful incarnations.

Among the highlights are a Superior Iron Man and Marvel's The Maker two-pack, a Ghost Rider (Sgt. Sal Romero) figure with motorcycle, and a Secret Wars-inspired Doctor Doom. All three releases are scheduled to arrive in Spring 2027, with preorders opening at different retailers throughout December.

The Marvel Legends Series Superior Iron Man & Marvel's The Maker two-pack draws inspiration from Marvel's Secret Wars (2015), Superior Iron Man, and Ultimate universe comics. The set brings together Superior Iron Man and The Maker, the alternate-universe version of Reed Richards who became a villain after a series of catastrophes drove him to madness. In the Secret Wars storyline, The Maker helps a villainous Cabal survive the collapse of the Multiverse.

Both 6-inch figures feature premium detailing and articulation, with poseable heads, arms, and legs. The set includes 13 accessories, including an alternate head, sunglasses, two alternate hands, and four repulsor blast effects for Superior Iron Man, along with an alternate neck and four alternate hands for The Maker.

The two-pack will be available for preorder beginning December 10 at 1 p.m. ET on Amazon, with the figures expected to arrive in Spring 2027.

Also joining the lineup is the Marvel Legends Ghost Rider (Sgt. Sal Romero) & Motorcycle set, inspired by Marvel's Hellhunters comics. Set during World War II, the story follows Sgt. Sal Romero as he parachutes into German-occupied France and encounters enemies far more terrifying than the Axis soldiers. After being forced to merge with the demon Zarathos, Romero becomes Ghost Rider, the Spirit of Vengeance, riding a flaming motorcycle.

The 6-inch figure features premium detailing and articulation, along with a motorcycle equipped with functional wheels, exhaust flames, handlebars, and hellfire effects. The set includes 17 pieces, among them a flaming chain, two grenades, three alternate hands, a knife, and additional weapon accessories. The motorcycle also features holster and ammo box details.

Fans can preorder the Ghost Rider set beginning December 9 at 1 p.m. ET through Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers. The figure and motorcycle are expected to arrive in Spring 2027.

Rounding out the reveals is the Marvel Legends Series Secret Wars Doctor Doom, inspired by the character's appearance in the classic Secret Wars storyline. Following the destruction of the Multiverse, survivors from two life rafts awaken on Battleworld, a planet made up of fragments of worlds that no longer exist. The world is ruled by its god and master, Victor Von Doom.

This 6-inch Doctor Doom figure features premium detailing and articulation, with poseable head, arms, and legs. The figure includes six accessories: an alternate unmasked head, two alternate hands, two magic effects, and a sword. A soft-goods cape completes the look.

The Secret Wars Doctor Doom figure will be available for preorder beginning December 14 at 1 p.m. ET exclusively through Walmart, with an expected Spring 2027 release.

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