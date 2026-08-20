Hasbro Pulse Reveals New Ahsoka Tano, ARC Trooper Jesse and Luke Skywalker X-Wing Collectibles

The new Star Wars releases revisit the tragic aftermath of Order 66 and Luke Skywalker's iconic Rebel Alliance starfighter.

Two iconic Star Wars moments are coming to collectors in new Hasbro Pulse releases, allowing fans to revisit one of the saga's most heartbreaking chapters and take Luke Skywalker back into the cockpit of his legendary X-wing.

What’s Happening:

Hasbro Pulse is introducing new Ahsoka Tano and ARC Trooper Jesse and Luke Skywalker and X-wing offerings, bringing characters and vehicles from across the Star Wars timeline to life as collectible sets. Both releases will be available for pre-order with Hasbro Pulse Premium members receiving an exclusive early-access window before pre-orders open to everyone.

One of the more emotionally charged releases recreates the dramatic confrontation between Ahsoka Tano and ARC Trooper Jesse following the execution of Order 66. Fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will recognize the significance of the set, which revisits the tragic conclusion of the Clone Wars and the devastating impact of the inhibitor chips implanted in the clone troopers.

After Order 66 was issued, Jesse became blindly loyal to the newly established Galactic Empire. His loyalty to the Republic and his brothers was effectively overridden by the chip's programming, putting him directly at odds with Ahsoka and his own brother, Captain Rex.

The confrontation aboard a Venator-class Star Destroyer remains one of the most memorable moments from The Clone Wars. Despite Rex and Ahsoka's attempts to reach Jesse, the programming made it clear that the pair could not simply reason with him or break through his loyalty to the Emperor.

The new collectible gives fans an opportunity to commemorate that pivotal moment while adding two major Clone Wars characters to their collections. For longtime fans, the pairing also serves as a reminder of the complicated relationship between the clones and the Jedi they fought alongside throughout the war.

Hasbro Pulse Premium members will have early access to pre-order the Ahsoka Tano and ARC Trooper Jesse set starting today from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET. All fans will be able to pre-order beginning at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET.

On the other end of the Star Wars timeline comes a release centered on one of the franchise's most recognizable heroes: Luke Skywalker and his X-wing.

The Rebel Alliance's iconic starfighter is designed around speed, maneuverability and firepower, making it one of the most recognizable ships in the galaxy. Equipped with a hyperdrive capable of long-range jumps and an astromech droid serving as its co-pilot, the X-wing became synonymous with the Rebel fight against the Empire.

The new set includes Luke Skywalker and R2-D2, bringing the unlikely pilot-and-droid duo together with Luke's legendary starfighter. The combination makes the release especially appealing to fans looking to recreate some of the most memorable moments from the original Star Wars trilogy.

Luke's relationship with R2-D2 has been an important part of his journey from farm boy to Rebel hero, and putting the pair together with the X-wing captures the spirit of their adventures in a single collectible.

Like the Ahsoka and Jesse set, Hasbro Pulse Premium members will receive early access to pre-orders for the Luke Skywalker and X-wing release today from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET, with all fans able to pre-order beginning at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET.

Together, the two releases highlight very different eras and sides of the Star Wars saga. Ahsoka and Jesse represent the tragic final days of the Clone Wars, while Luke and his X-wing evoke the classic Rebel Alliance era that helped define the franchise.

For collectors, these new Hasbro Pulse offerings offer a chance to revisit both the emotional weight of The Clone Wars and the timeless adventure of the original trilogy.

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