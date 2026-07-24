Reveal Recap: Hasbro Shows Off New Star Wars Collectibles at San Diego Comic-Con

Plus, check out a hands on look at a few of the new items.

Hasbro brought fans to a galaxy far, far away at San Diego Comic-Con, revealing tons of new toys and collectibles inspired by Star Wars.

What’s Happening:

  • It’s the most wonderful time of the year for nerds all around the globe, as San Diego Comic-Con brings together some of the biggest fandoms for their annual weekend celebration. 
  • For collectible fans, especially fans of Star Wars, this is one of the most exciting times of the year for reveals!
  • While we got a preview at the Hasbro Media Breakfast yesterday, fans got even more exciting new collectibles to check at Hasbro’s Star Wars Panel. 
  • With releases from the Black Series, the Vintage Collection, and some teasers for the upcoming 2027 Retro Collection, you won’t wanna miss these items!
  • Let’s take a look at the figures, replicas, and collectibles coming soon from Hasbro!

Vintage Collection

Black Series

2027 Retro Collection

  • Pre-sale for some products begins as early as July 27th at 1PM, which you can do on Hasbro Pulse or participating retailers. 

  • After the panel, we got to get a hands on look at several of the items revealed during the event. 


  • Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more San Diego Comic-Con coverage!

Read More SDCC 2026:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino