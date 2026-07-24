Reveal Recap: Hasbro Shows Off New Star Wars Collectibles at San Diego Comic-Con
Plus, check out a hands on look at a few of the new items.
Hasbro brought fans to a galaxy far, far away at San Diego Comic-Con, revealing tons of new toys and collectibles inspired by Star Wars.
What’s Happening:
- It’s the most wonderful time of the year for nerds all around the globe, as San Diego Comic-Con brings together some of the biggest fandoms for their annual weekend celebration.
- For collectible fans, especially fans of Star Wars, this is one of the most exciting times of the year for reveals!
- While we got a preview at the Hasbro Media Breakfast yesterday, fans got even more exciting new collectibles to check at Hasbro’s Star Wars Panel.
- With releases from the Black Series, the Vintage Collection, and some teasers for the upcoming 2027 Retro Collection, you won’t wanna miss these items!
- Let’s take a look at the figures, replicas, and collectibles coming soon from Hasbro!
Vintage Collection
Black Series
2027 Retro Collection
- Pre-sale for some products begins as early as July 27th at 1PM, which you can do on Hasbro Pulse or participating retailers.
- After the panel, we got to get a hands on look at several of the items revealed during the event.
- Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more San Diego Comic-Con coverage!
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