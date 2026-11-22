Celebrate the season of giving with incredible gifts and products inspired by the holiday classic Home Alone.

What’s Happening:

The holiday season is here, bringing in the classic yuletide fun and traditions of the season.

For just over 36 years, Kevin McCallister and his house-protecting hijinks have been a household staple for the holidays thanks to Home Alone.

The film, which released in November 1990, spawned an equally fun Big Apple sequel (and some not so great sequels without Macaulay Culkin), and will also be getting a brand new reboot!

For fans of the film, there are plenty of incredible products inspired by Home Alone from many of your favorite retailers!

Let’s check out some of these exciting products!

Clue: Home Alone Edition Board Game (At Walmart for $19.99)

Goose Creek 3-Wick Home Alone, Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal Scented Jar Candle (At Walmart for $14.88)

Home Alone Jay Franco Kids Plush Throw Blanket (At Amazon for $17.00)

Dr. Squatch Limited Edition Ya Filthy Animal Soap 3-Pack (At Dr. Squatch for $22.80 at 5% Off)

Kids' Home Alone Holiday Matching Family Sleep Long Sleeve Shirt and Pants Pajama Set (At Target for $20)

Adult Home Alone Holiday Family Matching Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt (At Target for $25. Get $10 Off If You Buy by November 22nd)

LEGO® Ideas Home Alone (At LEGO for $299.99. Currently on Backorder and Expected to Ship within 60 Days)

Home Alone Exclusive Battle Plan Mini Backpack (At Loungefly for $90)

If you wanna make the most of your holiday season, make sure you check out Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York on Disney+!

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