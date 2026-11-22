Castle sets for both Magic Kingdom and Disneyland were also released.

Disney has released a brand new set of collectibles allowing fans to bring home miniature sized versions of their favorite Disney Parks experiences.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World is always debuting incredible new merch perfect for casual guests and mega fans alike.

Released last week, a new collection of toys called Disney Mini Kingdom allows fans to bring home some of the favorite Disney Parks experiences in the form of miniature playsets.

Similar to the classic Polly Pocket toys, these folding playsets arrive with miniature versions of Disney characters.

Laughing Place spotted a few of the new Disney Mini Kingdom sets on a recent trip to Walt Disney World!

Each set runs for $32.99, and we spotted the Adventureland, Tomorrowland, Fantasyland, and Frontierland variants.

These aren’t park exclusive, so you may notice attractions represented in the sets that aren’t in the same land or park you visited.

Take a look below!

Adventureland

Designed to look like a Jungle Cruise boat, you’ll find figures of Jasmine and Donald alongside the set. Inside, the playset references popular Adventureland attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, Indiana Jones Adventure, Enchanted Tiki Room, Aladdin’s Flying Carpets, and Dole Whip!

Tomorrowland

In the spirit of space, this set arrives with Buzz Lightyear and Stitch. The outside takes on the appearance of Space Mountain, with the Magic Kingdom Tomorrowland arch up above. Inside, fans will find scenes honoring TRON Lightcycle/Run, the PeopleMover, Tomorrowland Speedway, and Buzz Lightyear. There's also a miniature Kugel Ball (AKA the giant granite orb fountain inside the land), which is my favorite detail.

Fantasyland

“It’s a small world” is the star of the show for this playset, arriving with Snow White and Minnie Mouse. Inside, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Storybook Land Canal Boats, Casey Jr., Dumbo, Mad Tea Party and Ariel’s Undersea Adventure are all represented in the playset.

Frontierland

The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness takes over the outside appearance of this set, with Woody and Tiana alongside it. Also, (sorry WDW fans) a raft to Tom Sawyer Island is included in the set. Inside, Country Bear Jamboree, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, The Golden Horseshoe, and the Mark Twain are all present.

These sets are available now at Walt Disney World!

For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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