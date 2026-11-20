The full soundtrack to the popular Disney Holidays in Hollywood show is now available to listen to from the comfort of your own home.

Following the release of two tracks last holiday season, the entire soundtrack to the Holidays in Hollywood show at Disney Jollywood Nights is now available to stream wherever you listen to music.

What's Happening:

The Holidays in Hollywood show is one of the most popular elements of Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney's Hollywood Studios – and not merely for the inclusion of Kermit and Miss Piggy.

This star-studded holiday extravaganza also includes appearances from characters such as Tiana, Belle, Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse—accompanied by a talented cast of singers, dancers and jazz musicians.

Now, you can take the magic home with you, as the full soundtrack to Holidays in Hollywood is now available for streaming on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music .

Holidays in Hollywood Tracklist:

"Jollywood Nights Opener" — Holidays in Hollywood - Cast, Qiana Miles and Bobby Cassell

"K&P All the Toys" — Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy

"K&P All the Toys Playoff" — Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy

"What the Holidays Mean" — Emily Deler

"What the Holidays Mean Playoff" — The Holidays in Hollywood Big Band

"Banded Nutcracker" — The Holidays in Hollywood Big Band

"Mickey & Minnie" — Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse

"As Long as There's Christmas" — Jamie Bradley

"Jollywood Nights Finale" — Holidays in Hollywood - Cast, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Qiana Miles and Bobby Cassell

"Jollywood Nights Bows" — The Holidays in Hollywood Big Band

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