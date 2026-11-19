Figment "Disney Lorcana" Card Leads New Offerings at the 2027 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
An event-exclusive Figment card joins returning quests, artist appearances and more at the 2027 festival.
Figment is joining Disney Lorcana at the 2027 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, alongside returning quests, exclusive merchandise and opportunities to meet Lorcana artists.
What's Happening:
- Disney has shared more details about the Disney Lorcana offerings coming to the festival, which runs January 15 through March 1, 2027. The trading card game returns for its second year at the event and is also its presenting sponsor.
- EPCOT fans will definitely want to get their hands on the exclusive Figment glimmer. His Creative Inspiration card will be part of the limited-quantity Disney Lorcana Curator’s Collection: 2027 Festival of the Arts Edition, available for purchase only at the event. The six-card collection includes:
- Mickey Mouse – Leader of the Band
- Little John – Camp Cook
- Powerline – Taking the Stage
- Piglet – Cocoa Maker
- Tiana – Diligent Waitress
- Creative Inspiration, featuring Figment
- Two returning activities offer different Magical Places promo cards. Guests can pick up a complimentary Festival Questbook at Creations Shop, while supplies last:
- Collection Quest: Collect four designated cards by opening Lorcana booster packs and trading with other guests to earn Minnie Mouse – Musical Artist.
- Ink & Find Scavenger Hunt: Find oversized cards around EPCOT and match them to the ink stickers on the quest map to earn Belle – Reflective Writer.
- Completed quest rewards can be collected at the Illumineer’s Lounge in the Morocco Pavilion or Figment’s Inspiration Station at The Odyssey. The activities are available with EPCOT admission while supplies last. A park reservation may also be required, depending on admission type.
- Guests who purchase a Hyperia City Illumineer’s Trove at Disney Traders, Souk-al-Magreb in the Morocco Pavilion or the Disney Lorcana TCG Festival Market can receive an Alice – Tea Alchemist Magical Places promo card. The in-store offer is limited to one gift per transaction, while supplies last; the gift must be returned if qualifying merchandise is returned.
- Festival-exclusive Lorcana and Figment merchandise will include a Spirit Jersey, T-shirt and pin, available while supplies last.
- Other Lorcana-inspired experiences around the festival include:
- Animation Academy at the America Gardens Theatre, where guests can learn drawing techniques from Disney artists.
- Two new photo ops on the bridge to World Showcase: Champion Card Collage and Merlin’s Shop and Smithy, along with oversized character-card photo locations.
- Lorcana illustrations among the festival’s chalk art and a Lorcana-themed paint-by-number mural.
- Card artist appearances on select days, with opportunities to have cards they illustrated signed.
More on the 2027 Festival of the Arts:
- In 2027, the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts celebrates its 10th anniversary – running from January 15 through March 1, 2027.
- Back is the popular Disney on Broadway Concert Series, featuring a number of returning Broadway stars and some new favorites.
- CommuniCore Hall will play host to the all-new exhibit, Once Upon A Stage: The Music of Disney on Broadway.
- We also learned about some of the artists who will be appearing to sign their work at the festival.
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