Living with the Land Finale Photos Replaced After 33 Years at EPCOT
A familiar sight at the end of the miraculously popular boat ride has been swapped out after nearly 33 years.
A change has been made to the finale of Living with the Land at EPCOT, one that may have longtime fans disappointed.
What's Happening:
- The finale of Living with the Land at EPCOT has featured the same photos of people from across the world for nearly 33 years.
- Well, after all of those years, a change has finally been made – with new people being added to the backdrops of feasts and harvests.
- That means no more "melancholic tomato girl," but perhaps DisTwitter will come up with a new icon out of this bunch.
- The boat ride itself has a longer history, originally opening as Listen to the Land with EPCOT Center in 1982. The attraction was refreshed as Living with the Land in 1993, and has remained much the same since.
- What's more, the attraction's holiday overlay, Glimmering Greenhouses, soft opened today, bringing a little extra holiday joy to The Land.
- Enjoy an early daytime ride on the holiday overlay in the video below, ahead of its official opening on November 27.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Pirates of the Caribbean will undergo a significant refurbishment next year at the Magic Kingdom.
- During the premiere event for Hallmark's Holiday Ever After, one star showed off an upcoming Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collection Belle-inspired dress.
- Disney fans can now bring home a little piece of the magic with a new collection of Disney Iconics plush arriving at Walt Disney World.
- The entrance archway to Tropical Americas at Disney's Animal Kingdom is continuing to take shape, already showing off some thematic details.
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