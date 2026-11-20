Lilypad's Jolly Jams from Alien Swirling Saucers Make Their Way Onto Streaming Platforms
Lilypad’s four seasonal tracks are now available to enjoy beyond Toy Story Land.
Even more of Lilypad's new jams from Alien Swirling Saucers have made their way to streaming platforms, this time her Jolly Jams for the holiday season.
What's Happening:
- We recently got the release of Lilypad's Jams from Alien Swirling Saucers on streaming platforms, featuring 10 new songs from the attraction – ranging from Toy Story classics like "You've Got a Friend in Me" to original compositions like "Spin It Back, Lilypad."
- With the new overlay to the attraction comes a way to work in some new holiday tunes for the season, which include:
- "Toyland" — Denise Carite and Neka Hamilton
- "Deck the Halls" — Tiffany Lamson
- "Swirling Swirling Saucers" — Michelle Zarlenga
- "Joy to the Swirl" — Christoph Andersson, Alvin Ford Jr. and John Michael Rouchell
- Those four tracks are now available to stream on your favorite streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.
- Alien Swirling Saucers previously featured a couple of holiday tracks done in the same style as the previous music, but this updated overlay adds a total of four tracks.
- Off to the side of the attraction, Lilypad herself provides some updated holiday entertainment, hype, introductions and imagery between tunes that can be enjoyed by guests either on or off the ride.
- The holiday-themed music will continue to play through January 6, 2027.
More Walt Disney World News:
- After 33 years, the finale of Living with the Land at EPCOT has been updated with some new photos.
- Pirates of the Caribbean will undergo a significant refurbishment next year at the Magic Kingdom.
- Play the music! The Muppets feature in a new comic from Marvel inspired by Rock 'n' Roller Coaster.
- Figment is joining Disney Lorcana at the 2027 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, alongside returning quests, exclusive merchandise and opportunities to meet Lorcana artists.
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