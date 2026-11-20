Plenty of holiday-based food and drink, and a couple of pieces of merch, are also available.

The holidays are in full swing at Disney's Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World, with this year's Gingerbread Castle on display, along with other special holiday items that are now available.

Inspired by the former Cinderella Castle Dream Lights at the nearby Magic Kingdom, designed by Walt Disney Imagineers, and decorated by the Contemporary Resort Baking Team, the massive gingerbread display consists of over 1200 gingerbread bricks and was decorated by 40 cast members.

Returning for its 15th year, the display is made with 613 pounds of sugar, 1013 pounds of flour, 113 pounds of gingerbread spice, 51 pounds of chocolate, and over 4,000 castle gingerbread bricks.

Beyond the display, there are also several holiday items now on sale at the Contemporary, including a Christmas tree-shaped gingerbread tray, retailing for $34.99.

Guests can also pick up this year's Contemporary Resort gingerbread pin and ornament.

For those wanting a sweet treat, a variety of delights are available to purchase, including a linzer cookie, peppermint bark, and a gingersnap cookie.

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