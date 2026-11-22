The collection is set to launch this week!

Kith is embracing the dark side of the Force with an all-new Star Wars collection inspired by the Sith, featuring apparel, footwear, collectibles, home goods, and themed food offerings.

What’s Happening:

Kith and Star Wars have teamed up for STAR WARS | Kith: The Sith Collection, an expansive new collaboration featuring men's and children's apparel, accessories, footwear, and collectibles inspired by the Sith Order.

The collection features additional collaborations with ASICS, AVIREX, Hasbro, and Yellowpop.

Apparel and Accessories:

Leading the apparel collection is a premium AVIREX leather jacket featuring intricate embroidery inspired by imagery from the Star Wars films.

Additional outerwear includes the Faux Fur Lloyd Jacket, a genuine sheepskin Darth Vader Moto Jacket featuring helmet-inspired embossing, and Stormtrooper-inspired jackets and windbreakers.

A collection of graphic apparel features exclusive artwork inspired by vintage Star Wars movie posters, reimagined Kith typography, and new logo designs.

Accessories include embroidered trucker hats, classic caps, snapbacks, crew socks, and collectible pins.

Collectibles and Home Goods:

Kith has partnered with Hasbro to release two commemorative action figures inspired by Darth Vader and Darth Maul, featuring exclusive accessories and custom packaging.

Additional collectibles and home goods include lenticular movie posters, tapestry blankets, mouse pads, resin bookends, and diecast models.

Yellowpop has created a life-size, co-branded Star Wars and Kith LED sign.

Kith Kids Collection:

Kith Kids is introducing matching apparel featuring Star Wars graphics and fleece styles inspired by the adult collection.

The children's home goods assortment includes Darth Vader and Stormtrooper cushions, a themed lunch box, and a Stormtrooper Cito Beanie.

Darth Vader-Inspired ASICS Sneakers:

Ronnie Fieg and ASICS have collaborated on the GEL-LYTE III Remastered in the Darth Vader-inspired "Castlerock" colorway.

The sneakers pay tribute to Fieg's 2008 "Black Patent" GEL-LYTE III design, which became known for its unofficial resemblance to Darth Vader.

The updated design features black nubuck and leather, red accents, Darth Vader artwork on the insoles, co-branded detailing, and commemorative packaging.

Special Food Offerings and Experiences:

Kith London is celebrating the collection with a special Sith-inspired store transformation from November 20th through November 29th, including an exterior takeover and themed shopping experience.

Ronnie's in London, Ronnie's Pronto in West Hollywood, and the Ronnie's Pronto Truck in Manhattan are offering a limited-time Star Wars-inspired Ronnie's Meal from November 20th through November 29th.

The themed meal includes two specialty frozen beverages, the Jedi Freeze and Sith Freeze, along with an exclusive Star Wars keychain included with each purchase.

Kith Treats locations worldwide are offering The Sith Saber, a specialty dessert combining vanilla ice cream, freeze-dried strawberries, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Oreos, red sugar sprinkles, and Chocolate Pocky.

Release:

STAR WARS | Kith: The Sith Collection launched early at Kith London on November 20th, ahead of its global release on November 25th.

The collection will be available in Kith stores, online, and through the Kith App beginning at 11 AM in the respective New York, London, Paris, and Tokyo time zones.

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