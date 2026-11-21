The visit celebrated a new Disney Store | Champion NFL drop featuring fresh designs for football fans.

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy made a surprise appearance at Disney Store Times Square to celebrate the latest Disney Store | Champion NFL collection.

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What's Happening:

J.J. McCarthy, a quarterback for the New York Giants, greeted shoppers and stepped behind the register to ring up fans during the visit to Disney Store Times Square.

Laughing Place correspondent Arda Öcal was on hand at the store to capture the moment and have a brief chat with McCarthy.

News: Former Vikings and current Giants QB J.J. McCarthy stopped by the Times Square Disney Store this evening pic.twitter.com/8wajSTEFlx — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) November 21, 2026

The latest drop brings new artwork and products to the collection, which celebrates all 32 NFL teams with designs pairing football fandom with characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.

The collection is available at DisneyStore.com, with select items also available at Disney Store Times Square.

Giants fans can find apparel featuring Wreck-It Ralph, including an adult pullover sweatshirt listed at $59.99, a kids’ pullover sweatshirt at $44.99 and an adult pullover sweatshirt at $119.99. Prices and availability may vary.

Other character and team pairings include Simba with the Detroit Lions, Darth Vader with the Las Vegas Raiders and Jessie with the Houston Texans. Adult T-shirts featuring those designs are listed at $39.99 each.

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