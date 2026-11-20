Pixar's Elemental is one of those films that feels like it has already been forgotten by a lot of fans. The love story of Ember and Wade ultimately won over audiences when the movie arrived, and those fans who want to carry that story with them now can do exactly that thanks to the folks at Loungefly.

What's Happening:

Loungefly has released a pair of new items inspired by Pixar's Elemental: a card holder and the brand's classic mini backpack.

The Skyline Mini Backpack ($90) features Ember and Wade soaring in a hot air balloon over the city. The balloon, skyscrapers, and stars glow in the dark, while embossed and iridescent details add dimension to the design.

A vivisteria flower appears on the back, and the shoulder strap rivets feature flame and water hearts. The polyurethane bag has adjustable straps and measures approximately 9 inches wide by 10.5 inches high and 4.5 inches deep.

The coordinating Vivisteria Flower Card Holder ($26) shows the pair holding the flower, which features iridescent detailing. The zip-around accessory includes a clear ID holder, four card slots, and two bifold slots. It measures approximately 5 inches wide by 3 inches high.

The two pieces are sold separately and are available through Loungefly’s website.

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