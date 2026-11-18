New collectibles and interactive Batuu Adventure Buddies give Star Wars fans plenty to shop for in Galaxy’s Edge.

A trio of interactive Star Wars companions has arrived at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The Batuu Adventure Buddies debuted at Droid Depot in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on November 17 as part of this year’s Life Day merchandise releases.

What's Happening:

Batuu buddies have arrived at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Guests can choose from Grogu, an Ewok, or a Huttlet. Each Buddy features expressive electronic eyes, moving facial expressions and character sounds, and can interact with droids sold at Droid Depot.

Once you have your Batuu buddy, you can dress them up with gear.

Individual outfits are inspired by each of the three characters. However, you can dress up whichever character in whichever outfit you like.

The Batuu Buddies retail for $99.99 with the different outfits costing $29.99.

Also available now are premium electronic busts of characters like K-2SO and a Stormtrooper.

The heads retail for $119.99.

Finally, the limited edition Ezra Bridger lightsaber set is also available at Galaxy's Edge in Orlando, as it is in California.

The limited edition set sells for $400.



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