Photos: Batuu Buddies and More Life Day Merchandise Arrive at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
New collectibles and interactive Batuu Adventure Buddies give Star Wars fans plenty to shop for in Galaxy’s Edge.
A trio of interactive Star Wars companions has arrived at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The Batuu Adventure Buddies debuted at Droid Depot in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on November 17 as part of this year’s Life Day merchandise releases.
What's Happening:
- Batuu buddies have arrived at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- Guests can choose from Grogu, an Ewok, or a Huttlet. Each Buddy features expressive electronic eyes, moving facial expressions and character sounds, and can interact with droids sold at Droid Depot.
- Once you have your Batuu buddy, you can dress them up with gear.
- Individual outfits are inspired by each of the three characters. However, you can dress up whichever character in whichever outfit you like.
- The Batuu Buddies retail for $99.99 with the different outfits costing $29.99.
- Also available now are premium electronic busts of characters like K-2SO and a Stormtrooper.
- The heads retail for $119.99.
- Finally, the limited edition Ezra Bridger lightsaber set is also available at Galaxy's Edge in Orlando, as it is in California.
- The limited edition set sells for $400.
More Star Wars News:
- Take a deep dive into the Audio-Animatronic Anzellans recently developed by WDI.
- Take a look at the Life Day menu available at Galaxy's Edge for the holiday season.
- Big things are in store for Star Wars' 50th anniversary next year.