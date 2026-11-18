Stance x Marvel Reveal “Avengers: Doomsday" Avengers: Doomsday Limited-Edition Sock Collection
The four-design crew sock collection launches December 9, featuring styles inspired by the Avengers, X-Men, and the film's multiverse story.
With Avengers: Doomsday bringing some of Marvel's biggest heroes together on December 18, fans will soon have another way to show off their Marvel fandom.
What’s Happening:
- Stance is teaming up with Marvel for a limited-edition sock collection inspired by the upcoming film, featuring four designs celebrating the heroes, mutants, and multiverse at the center of the story.
- Launching December 9, the collection includes four crew sock styles: Doomsday Crew, X-Men Crew, Avengers Crew, and Worlds Collide Crew.
- Each design takes inspiration from the film's collision of heroes and worlds, bringing a touch of Marvel to an everyday wardrobe staple.
- The four-piece collection offers something for fans of different corners of the Marvel universe, with designs inspired by the Avengers, the X-Men, and the larger multiverse story surrounding Avengers: Doomsday.
- Each pair will retail for $19 and will be available through Stance's official website beginning December 9, ahead of the film's theatrical debut on December 18.
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