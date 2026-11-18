The four-design crew sock collection launches December 9, featuring styles inspired by the Avengers, X-Men, and the film's multiverse story.

With Avengers: Doomsday bringing some of Marvel's biggest heroes together on December 18, fans will soon have another way to show off their Marvel fandom.

What’s Happening:

Stance is teaming up with Marvel for a limited-edition sock collection inspired by the upcoming film, featuring four designs celebrating the heroes, mutants, and multiverse at the center of the story.

Launching December 9, the collection includes four crew sock styles: Doomsday Crew, X-Men Crew, Avengers Crew, and Worlds Collide Crew.

Each design takes inspiration from the film's collision of heroes and worlds, bringing a touch of Marvel to an everyday wardrobe staple.

The four-piece collection offers something for fans of different corners of the Marvel universe, with designs inspired by the Avengers, the X-Men, and the larger multiverse story surrounding Avengers: Doomsday.

Each pair will retail for $19 and will be available through Stance's official website beginning December 9, ahead of the film's theatrical debut on December 18.

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