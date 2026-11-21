The latest Disney collaboration features fleece, knitwear and accessories starring the famous pals.

Mickey Mouse and his pals are back at Madhappy, bringing a new collection of cozy clothing and accessories to the brand’s online store and its Melrose shop.

What's Happening:

Launched November 20, the Disney Mickey & Friends collection features everything from fleece hoodies and sweatpants to knitwear, tees, hats and a makeup bag. Mickey and Pluto appear across the lineup, giving Disney fans a way to add a little character to their cold-weather wardrobes.

The assortment also includes a Mickey Mouse lightweight cardigan, a Pluto fleece zip-up and a Mickey Mouse Moon fleece crewneck.

Fans can browse the collection on Madhappy’s website or in-store at Madhappy’s Melrose location, located at 8906 Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood, California.

Those visiting the Melrose store on Saturday, November 21 can even enjoy a free Mickey waffle!

Last year, Madhappy teamed up with Disney for their first clothing collaboration, and earlier this year, a selection of the most popular styles were added to Disney Store.

What’s in the Collection?

More New Disney Merchandise:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!