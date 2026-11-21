Mickey and Pluto Get Cozy in Madhappy’s New Collection
The latest Disney collaboration features fleece, knitwear and accessories starring the famous pals.
Mickey Mouse and his pals are back at Madhappy, bringing a new collection of cozy clothing and accessories to the brand’s online store and its Melrose shop.
What's Happening:
- Launched November 20, the Disney Mickey & Friends collection features everything from fleece hoodies and sweatpants to knitwear, tees, hats and a makeup bag. Mickey and Pluto appear across the lineup, giving Disney fans a way to add a little character to their cold-weather wardrobes.
- The assortment also includes a Mickey Mouse lightweight cardigan, a Pluto fleece zip-up and a Mickey Mouse Moon fleece crewneck.
- Fans can browse the collection on Madhappy’s website or in-store at Madhappy’s Melrose location, located at 8906 Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood, California.
- Those visiting the Melrose store on Saturday, November 21 can even enjoy a free Mickey waffle!
- Last year, Madhappy teamed up with Disney for their first clothing collaboration, and earlier this year, a selection of the most popular styles were added to Disney Store.
What’s in the Collection?
- Disney Heart Fleece Hoodie – $195
- Mickey Mouse Stars Scarf – $225
- Mickey Mouse Makeup Bag – $55
More New Disney Merchandise:
- Loungefly Debuts New “Elemental” Mini Backpack and Card Holder
- Batuu Buddies and More Life Day Merchandise Arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- New Disney Iconics Plush Collection Arrives at Walt Disney World
- Stance x Marvel Reveal "Avengers: Doomsday" Limited-Edition Sock Collection
- Disney’s “Hexed” Inspires Beauty Products, Books, and More
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
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