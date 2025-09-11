Snikt! Hot Toys Releases New Hugh Jackman Sixth-Scale Figure Inspired by Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine"

Logan may not be thrilled to team up with Wade Wilson in last year’s smash-hit Marvel Studios movie Deadpool & Wolverine, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t get some pretty sweet collectibles out of the deal. Case in point: the new Deluxe Wolverine 1/6th-scale figure from Hot Toys.

Hot Toys has revealed its new Deluxe Wolverine 1/6th-scale collectible figure, depicting actor Hugh Jackman in his most famous role– specifically from his appearance in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine from Marvel Studios.

from Marvel Studios. Wolverine (Deluxe Edition) sells for $340 and can be pre-ordered right now from Sideshow Collectibles’ official website

Today Sideshow put up an unboxing video on its social media feeds showcasing the Deluxe Wolverine figure in all its glory. You can watch the unboxing in the embedded video below.

This high-end Wolverine figure is highly poseable with 30 points of articulation. It also features silicone-coated arms “for a seamless look."

Wolverine comes with three interchangeable lower face pieces for a variety of expressions, plus multiple swap-out hands and attachable bladed claws.

