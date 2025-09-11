Snikt! Hot Toys Releases New Hugh Jackman Sixth-Scale Figure Inspired by Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine"
Nice likeness, Bub.
Logan may not be thrilled to team up with Wade Wilson in last year’s smash-hit Marvel Studios movie Deadpool & Wolverine, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t get some pretty sweet collectibles out of the deal. Case in point: the new Deluxe Wolverine 1/6th-scale figure from Hot Toys.
What’s happening:
- Hot Toys has revealed its new Deluxe Wolverine 1/6th-scale collectible figure, depicting actor Hugh Jackman in his most famous role– specifically from his appearance in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine from Marvel Studios.
- Wolverine (Deluxe Edition) sells for $340 and can be pre-ordered right now from Sideshow Collectibles’ official website.
- Today Sideshow put up an unboxing video on its social media feeds showcasing the Deluxe Wolverine figure in all its glory. You can watch the unboxing in the embedded video below.
Watch UNBOX HOT TOYS' DELUXE WOLVERINE FIGURE WITH SIDESHOW:
- This high-end Wolverine figure is highly poseable with 30 points of articulation. It also features silicone-coated arms “for a seamless look."
- Wolverine comes with three interchangeable lower face pieces for a variety of expressions, plus multiple swap-out hands and attachable bladed claws.
- As opposed to the Collector Edition of Wolverine, the Deluxe version includes an additional unmasked headsculpt that utilizes Hot Toys’ innovative rolling eyeball design. There are also swap-out sleeved arms and interchangeable battle-damaged body armor packed in with this Deluxe edition.
More Images:
More from Hot Toys:
- You can pit Wolverine against his best frenemy by also grabbing the Deadpool (Battling Version) figure.
- Hot Toys also released a cool “Age of Apocalypse" variant of Wolverine, as seen in the same movie.
- How about also grabbing the Hot Toys Blade and Human Torch sixth-scale figures inspired by Deadpool & Wolverine? Wesley Snipes and Chris Evans would probably be proud if you did.