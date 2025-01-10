Evans returns to the world of sixth scale figures as his OTHER Marvel character, available now to pre-order from Sideshow.

Chris Evans made a big surprise to the MCU as the Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine and now that version of Johnny Storm is getting immortalized with a new Hot Toys figure available from Sideshow.

What’s Happening:

Among the many surprise actors in Deadpool & Wolverine , one provided a double whammy via Chris Evans making his return to the MCU – except not as his longtime character Steve Rogers / Captain America, but as the first Marvel Fantastic Four films.

Hot Toys and Sideshow Collectibles have announced the new Human Torch 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure, featuring Evans as this older version of the FF's iconic hothead. This will mark the first Hot Toys figure of any incarnation of Human Torch (though likely not the last, with The Fantastic Four: First Steps on the way).

The figure features Johnny in his blue Fantastic Four uniform, cargo pants and utility belt. He also features 8 attachable flame effects, including tongues of flame, a flame attack, and a fire-whirling accessory that allows the flame to wrap around the figure.

The Human Torch Hot Toys also comes with removable additional garb to recreate when we first saw the character in Deadpool & Wolverine – a distressed cloak with an embedded wire hem and detachable arm wraps.

The figure features Hot Toys’ rolling eyeball design, allowing you to change his sightline.

The Hot Toys Human Torch 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure is available for pre-order now from Sideshow

More Photos of the Human Torch Hot Toys Figure:

