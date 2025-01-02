New Hot Toys Darth Malgus 1/6th-Scale Collectible Figure from “Star Wars: The Old Republic” Revealed by Sideshow

Malgus can be posed and displayed in multiple different ways, with some very cool light-up effects.

Today Sideshow Collectibles has revealed the new Darth Malgus sixth-scale collectible figure from Hot Toys, which is now available for pre-order. This villainous character appears in BioWare’s Star Wars: The Old Republic MMORPG computer game and its expansions.

What’s happening:

The 1/6th-scale Darth Malgus collectible figure from Hot Toys is now available for pre-order Star Wars: The Old Republic massively multiplayer online role-playing game from BioWare will remember this fearsome Sith Lord as leader of the resurgent Sith Empire “during the time of the Great Galactic War to the third Galactic War,” according to Wookieepedia.

This high-end and highly detailed collectible sells for $305 and comes equipped with a red LED light-up lightsaber blade, along with a "light-up blade-in-motion effect," a light-up hilt, and an additional hilt.

There’s also an attachable Force lightning effect and an adjustable light-up base. In the images below, you can see how the figure’s scarred head can be posed and displayed in three different styles.

What they’re saying:

Sideshow: “Standing at approximately 13.38 inches (34 cm), this imposing piece features a hand-painted headsculpt with Hot Toys' innovative rolling eyeball design, allowing collectors to adjust the figure's gaze for more nuanced poses. Sporting a sinister black cloak, he is clad in detailed armor with LED light-up functions on the detachable mask, control panel, and gauntlets.”

More Images:

The Hot Toys Darth Malgus sixth-scale collectible figure is available to pre-order right now from Sideshow.

