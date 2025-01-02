Nicepool from Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” Gets His Own Hot Toys Sixth-Scale Figure Complete with Dogpool

Now Nicepool can gently tap the fourth wall on your shelf at home.

Fans of the hilariously kind-to-a-fault Deadpool variant “Nicepool” from Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine are going to want to pick up the new sixth-scale collectible figure of the character from Hot Toys, which is available for pre-order right now via Sideshow Collectibles.

What’s happening:

Sideshow Collectibles has revealed the new Nicepool 1/6th-scale high-end collectible figure from Hot Toys, which depicts the “more benevolent” variant of Deadpool as portrayed by actor Ryan Reynolds in Marvel Studios’ smash-hit 2024 film Deadpool & Wolverine .

. The figure comes complete with his beloved pet Mary Puppins AKA Dogpool, metallic gold colored pistols, a dagger, and a pair of katanas with a magnetic sheath.

A light-up LED base is also included in the set, which sells for $305 and is available for pre-order

What they’re saying:

Sideshow: “The Nicepool 1/6 Scale Figure features a hand-painted headsculpt with a detailed likeness of Ryan Reynolds in the role. Utilizing Hot Toys' amazing rolling eyeball design, fans can adjust the figure's gaze for more realistic expressions. Nicepool sports expertly sculpted hair and wears a tailored Deadpool suit in red and black with glossy accents.”

More Images:

The Hot Toys 1/6th-scale Nicepool collectible figure is available to pre-order right now via Sideshow.

