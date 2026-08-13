Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company Brings Disney-Inspired Blends to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

D23 attendees can explore Joffrey’s Disney-inspired coffee lineup and receive a free commemorative tote when purchasing four or more bags.

Disney coffee fans heading to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event this weekend will have another stop to add to their shopping lists. Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company is bringing its collection of Disney-inspired coffee blends to the event, giving attendees a chance to discover new favorites and take a little Disney Parks coffee magic home with them.

What’s Happening:

Joffrey’s is a familiar name to Disneyland and Walt Disney World fans, with its coffee and tea offerings served throughout both resorts. Beyond its presence in the parks, the company has developed a wide assortment of Disney-inspired blends that pay tribute to beloved Disney destinations, resort hotels, characters and stories.

For D23 weekend, Joffrey’s is inviting attendees to stop by Hall D to enjoy a cup of coffee, explore its lineup and celebrate all things Disney.

The D23 experience will also offer fans the opportunity to shop Joffrey’s coffee blends, including its fresh assortment of Disney-inspired offerings. The company's coffee collection has become a popular way for Disney fans to recreate a little bit of their vacation experience at home, whether they're looking for flavors inspired by the parks or Disney Resorts.

And there’s an extra incentive for attendees planning to stock up. During D23 weekend, guests who purchase four or more 11-ounce bags of Joffrey’s Coffee will receive a free Joffrey’s D23 tote bag, while supplies last.

That makes the offer especially appealing for Disney coffee enthusiasts who want to bring home several different blends and the commemorative tote provides an additional souvenir from the weekend.

Joffrey’s has long been closely associated with Disney Parks coffee culture, with its products available at locations throughout Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. The company's Disney relationship extends beyond simply serving coffee, with blends and products designed around the distinctive themes and experiences found throughout Disney destinations.

For D23 attendees, the booth provides an opportunity to experience that collection in one place while also discovering blends they may not have encountered during a Disney Parks visit.

Whether you're a longtime Joffrey’s fan, a Disney coffee collector or simply looking for a pick-me-up during a busy weekend at D23, the company's presence in Hall D offers an easy opportunity to take a break and explore its Disney-inspired lineup.

And if you already know you'll be bringing home several bags, the free D23 tote makes the shopping trip even sweeter.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event takes place this weekend, bringing Disney fans together for announcements, merchandise, experiences and more. With Joffrey’s joining the event, attendees can add a little caffeine to the celebration while exploring the company's latest Disney-inspired coffee offerings.

So whether you're stopping by for a cup or stocking up for your home coffee station, be sure to make your way to Hall D and see what Joffrey’s has brewing for D23.

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