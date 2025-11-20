Kias to the Kingdom: Kia Introduces Magical Disney Display Themes for Select Car Models
Disney fans who drive Kia’s can bring a little extra magic to their morning commutes, with new Disney Display Themes.
What’s Happening:
- Car manufacturer Kia has announced on Instagram that they have introduced brand new Disney Display Themes for select models of their lineup.
- Available to purchase on the Kia Owners website or the Kia Connect Store, the new collection of themes includes a selection of Mickey & Friends designs perfect for bringing a touch of Disney fun to every drive.
- The theme option features plenty of Disney touches found throughout different areas of the display, including user profiles and navigation.
- As of now, only Mickey & Friends are available, but the Instagram post teases more themes from Disney Princess, Frozen, The Lion King, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and more are on the way!
- While no official prices have been announced, NBA themes were sold for $39.99 so it's safe to assume they will be priced similarly.
- An active Kia Connect subscription will also be required to use themes.
- Check out the teaser clip below:
- The Disney Display Themes are only compatible with select models of Kia vehicles, including:
- Make Year 2024:
- EV9
- Make Year 2025:
- EV9
- EV6
- K4
- GT-Line
- GT-Line Turbo
- Make Year 2026:
- EV9
- Sportage
- SX
- SX-Prestige
- X-Line
- X-Pro Prestige
- Sportage Hybrid:
- SX-Prestige
- Sportage Plug-In Hybrid:
- X-Line Prestige
- K4
- GT-Line (Premium Package)
- GT-Line Turbo
- GT-Line (Technology Package)
- Make Year 2024:
