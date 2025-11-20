Kias to the Kingdom: Kia Introduces Magical Disney Display Themes for Select Car Models

"Folks didn't drive on it to make good time. They drove on it to HAVE a good time"

Disney fans who drive Kia’s can bring a little extra magic to their morning commutes, with new Disney Display Themes.

What’s Happening:

Car manufacturer Kia has announced on Instagram that they have introduced brand new Disney Display Themes for select models of their lineup.

Available to purchase on the Kia Owners website or the Kia Connect Store, the new collection of themes includes a selection of Mickey & Friends designs perfect for bringing a touch of Disney fun to every drive.

The theme option features plenty of Disney touches found throughout different areas of the display, including user profiles and navigation.

As of now, only Mickey & Friends are available, but the Instagram post teases more themes from Disney Princess, Frozen, The Lion King, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and more are on the way!

While no official prices have been announced, NBA themes were sold for $39.99 so it's safe to assume they will be priced similarly.

An active Kia Connect subscription will also be required to use themes.

Check out the teaser clip below:

The Disney Display Themes are only compatible with select models of Kia vehicles, including: Make Year 2024: EV9 Make Year 2025: EV9 EV6 K4 GT-Line GT-Line Turbo Make Year 2026: EV9 Sportage SX SX-Prestige X-Line X-Pro Prestige Sportage Hybrid: SX-Prestige Sportage Plug-In Hybrid: X-Line Prestige K4 GT-Line (Premium Package) GT-Line Turbo GT-Line (Technology Package)



