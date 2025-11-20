Kias to the Kingdom: Kia Introduces Magical Disney Display Themes for Select Car Models

Disney fans who drive Kia’s can bring a little extra magic to their morning commutes, with new Disney Display Themes. 

What’s Happening:

  • Car manufacturer Kia has announced on Instagram that they have introduced brand new Disney Display Themes for select models of their lineup. 
  • Available to purchase on the Kia Owners website or the Kia Connect Store, the new collection of themes includes a selection of Mickey & Friends designs perfect for bringing a touch of Disney fun to every drive. 
  • The theme option features plenty of Disney touches found throughout different areas of the display, including user profiles and navigation. 

  • As of now, only Mickey & Friends are available, but the Instagram post teases more themes from Disney Princess, Frozen, The Lion King, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and more are on the way!

  • While no official prices have been announced, NBA themes were sold for $39.99 so it's safe to assume they will be priced similarly.
  • An active Kia Connect subscription will also be required to use themes.
  • Check out the teaser clip below:

  • The Disney Display Themes are only compatible with select models of Kia vehicles, including:
    • Make Year 2024:
      • EV9
    • Make Year 2025:
      • EV9
      • EV6
      • K4
      • GT-Line
      • GT-Line Turbo
    • Make Year 2026:
      • EV9
      • Sportage
      • SX
      • SX-Prestige
      • X-Line
      • X-Pro Prestige
      • Sportage Hybrid:
      • SX-Prestige
      • Sportage Plug-In Hybrid:
      • X-Line Prestige
      • K4
      • GT-Line (Premium Package)
      • GT-Line Turbo
      • GT-Line (Technology Package)

