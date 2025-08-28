Ultima Style: Hot Topic Releases New "Kingdom Hearts" Collection from Her Universe and Our Universe

May your wallet be your guiding key.

The “Dearly Beloved" video game series Kingdom Hearts is the inspiration for several new Her Universe and Our Universe clothing, accessories, and collectibles, now available at Hot Topic.

What’s Happening:

Fandom fashion brands Her Universe and Our Universe are inviting gamers aboard the Gummi Ship to explore new clothing, accessories, and collectibles inspired by Square Enix’s Disney-crossover video game series Kingdom Hearts .

. Available now at Hot Topic, the new items replicate the bold styling of Sora, Riku, Kairi, and Organization XIII with Japanese streetwear inspired items.

You’ll definitely want to pair this new collection with a chunky pair of boots or sneakers to really sell the look!

Featuring details like Keyblades, the Kingdom Hearts and Nobody symbols, and items inspired by Sora’s Rage Form, this collection is perfect for hardcore fans looking to incorporate the series into their wardrobe.

Let’s take a look at the new items!

Also Available in Plus Size

You can view Hot Topic’s full selection of Kingdom Hearts merchandise here

The Power of Friendship:

For Disney fans who have never ventured into the worlds of Kingdom Hearts, the 9 main game, 2 mobile game, 1 movie series may be a tad overwhelming to jump into. However, these games are well worth the commitment.

, the 9 main game, 2 mobile game, 1 movie series may be a tad overwhelming to jump into. However, these games are well worth the commitment.

Combining the warmth and familiarity of Disney’s magical films with the fantasy action of Square Enix, Kingdom Hearts is one of the most unique and worthwhile video game series released.

Beginning in 2003 with the original Kingdom Hearts, Sora, chosen by the keyblade, must rescue his friends, the seven princesses of light (Disney Princesses), and their worlds from the Disney Villains' attempt to cover everything in darkness.

, Sora, chosen by the keyblade, must rescue his friends, the seven princesses of light (Disney Princesses), and their worlds from the Disney Villains’ attempt to cover everything in darkness. If you are interested in checking out more indepth information on these games, a recommended playthrough order, and timeline of events, you can check out our Kingdom Hearts guide here

