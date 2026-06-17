Video: LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Bust Makes a Perfect Gift for I Am Your Father's Day

Yesterday I opened up a bag full of Star Wars merchandise from our friends at Disney Consumer Products in celebration of I Am Your Father's Day, and today, I'm going to take a closer look at LEGO Star Wars set #75439 Darth Vader Bust, which was included in the mailer (thank you to Disney Products and The LEGO Group for sending this over).

In the embedded YouTube video below, you can watch as I unbox, build, and review this LEGO Star Wars set, which is modeled to look like Darth Vader's helmet and upper torso, as seen in the original Star Wars trilogy.

Watch LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Bust Set #75439 unboxing / build / review - I Am Your Father's Day:

LEGO Star Wars set #75439 features a stand with two different configurations, a plaque that reads "LEGO Star Wars - Darth Vader," and a standard-sized Darth Vader LEGO minifigure. On the bust itself, the head can rotate 360 degrees, and the torso can do the same relative to the stand. I found the building process to be quite interesting, especially the shaping of the helmet, which has some unique contours. At $49.97, this set is maybe a little pricey for what you get, but-- like the other items included in the I Am Your Father's Day mailer from Disney Consumer Products, I do think it would make a great Father's Day gift for the Star Wars and LEGO fan in your life. This building set is available now wherever LEGO is sold.

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