Video: Unboxing Star Wars I Am Your Father's Day 2026 Merchandise from Disney Consumer Products
Father's Day 2026 is less than one week away, and Laughing Place has received in the mail a bag full of new Star Wars merchandise in celebration of this year's I Am Your Father's Day from our friends at Disney Consumer Products. Let's take a look at what was inside.
In the embedded YouTube video below, you can watch as I unbox this bag full of fun Star Wars goodies, all of which would be perfect gifts for the dad and/or Star Wars fan in your family.
Watch I Am Your Father's Day 2026 - Star Wars merchandise unboxing from Disney Consumer Products:
Now let's take a look at each individual item that was included in this Star Wars: I Am Your Father's Day mailer from Disney Consumer Products.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Wanderer Garment Duffle from Heroes & Villains ($175)
Bounty Hunter Cologne from Bath & Body Works ($21.95)
Star Wars: Dad Jokes Strike Back by Kelly Knox from Disney Books and Lucasfilm Publishing ($10)
Star Wars: The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian and Grogu action figure from Hasbro ($24.99)
LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Bust building set from the LEGO Group ($49.97)
Star Tours classic-style button-down shirt from RSVLTS (Disney Parks exclusive - $80)
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Clang Pop! Bobblehead from Funko ($16.23)
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu 1000-piece jisgaw puzzle from Ravensburger ($29.99)
Thank you to Disney Consumer Products and the included licensees for sending over this sampler of Star Wars: I Am Your Father's Day merchandise!
More Star Wars News:
- Laughing Place's regular Star Wars podcast "Who's the Bossk?" came to a conclusion with its 250th episode series finale today.
- Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill will appear at Fan Expo Anaheim next week.
- The upcoming video games Star Wars: Galactic Racer and Star Wars: Zero Company recently got new trailers.