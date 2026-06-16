Video: Unboxing Star Wars I Am Your Father's Day 2026 Merchandise from Disney Consumer Products

Licensees include Bath & Body Works, RSVLTS, Hasbro, Funko, Ravensburger, and more.

Father's Day 2026 is less than one week away, and Laughing Place has received in the mail a bag full of new Star Wars merchandise in celebration of this year's I Am Your Father's Day from our friends at Disney Consumer Products. Let's take a look at what was inside.

In the embedded YouTube video below, you can watch as I unbox this bag full of fun Star Wars goodies, all of which would be perfect gifts for the dad and/or Star Wars fan in your family.

Watch I Am Your Father's Day 2026 - Star Wars merchandise unboxing from Disney Consumer Products:

Now let's take a look at each individual item that was included in this Star Wars: I Am Your Father's Day mailer from Disney Consumer Products.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Wanderer Garment Duffle from Heroes & Villains ($175)

Bounty Hunter Cologne from Bath & Body Works ($21.95)

Star Wars: Dad Jokes Strike Back by Kelly Knox from Disney Books and Lucasfilm Publishing ($10)

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian and Grogu action figure from Hasbro ($24.99)

LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Bust building set from the LEGO Group ($49.97)

Star Tours classic-style button-down shirt from RSVLTS (Disney Parks exclusive - $80)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Clang Pop! Bobblehead from Funko ($16.23)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu 1000-piece jisgaw puzzle from Ravensburger ($29.99)

Thank you to Disney Consumer Products and the included licensees for sending over this sampler of Star Wars: I Am Your Father's Day merchandise!

More Star Wars News:

  • Laughing Place's regular Star Wars podcast "Who's the Bossk?" came to a conclusion with its 250th episode series finale today.
  • Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill will appear at Fan Expo Anaheim next week.
  • The upcoming video games Star Wars: Galactic Racer and Star Wars: Zero Company recently got new trailers.
Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino