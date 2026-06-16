Video: Unboxing Star Wars I Am Your Father's Day 2026 Merchandise from Disney Consumer Products

Father's Day 2026 is less than one week away, and Laughing Place has received in the mail a bag full of new Star Wars merchandise in celebration of this year's I Am Your Father's Day from our friends at Disney Consumer Products. Let's take a look at what was inside.

In the embedded YouTube video below, you can watch as I unbox this bag full of fun Star Wars goodies, all of which would be perfect gifts for the dad and/or Star Wars fan in your family.

Watch I Am Your Father's Day 2026 - Star Wars merchandise unboxing from Disney Consumer Products:

Now let's take a look at each individual item that was included in this Star Wars: I Am Your Father's Day mailer from Disney Consumer Products.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Wanderer Garment Duffle from Heroes & Villains ($175)

Bounty Hunter Cologne from Bath & Body Works ($21.95)

Star Wars: Dad Jokes Strike Back by Kelly Knox from Disney Books and Lucasfilm Publishing ($10)

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian and Grogu action figure from Hasbro ($24.99)

LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Bust building set from the LEGO Group ($49.97)

Star Tours classic-style button-down shirt from RSVLTS (Disney Parks exclusive - $80)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Clang Pop! Bobblehead from Funko ($16.23)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu 1000-piece jisgaw puzzle from Ravensburger ($29.99)

Thank you to Disney Consumer Products and the included licensees for sending over this sampler of Star Wars: I Am Your Father's Day merchandise!

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